AP sources: Moore, Charles given franchise tags

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people familiar with the deals say Maya Moore and Tina Charles have been given the franchise tag by their teams for the upcoming WNBA season.

Moore will return to Minnesota and Charles to New York.

Other tagged players include Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago), Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut), DeWanna Bonner (Phoenix) and Glory Johnson (Dallas). The people spoke to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Top unrestricted free agents include Allie Quigley (Chicago), Rebekkah Brunson and Seimone Augustus (Minnesota), Alana Beard (Los Angeles) and Briann January (Phoenix). All four are expected to re-sign with their teams. Other unrestricted free agents include Essence Carson (Los Angeles), Crystal Langhorne (Seattle) and Epiphanny Prince (New York).

Teams can start to negotiate with their own restricted and unrestricted free agents Tuesday, but deals may not be finalized until Feb. 1.