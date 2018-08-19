AP sources: Cowboys' Zack Martin should be OK for opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the diagnosis say Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin has no structural damage in his hyperextended left knee and should be ready for the opener.

Martin was injured in the second quarter of the Cowboys' 21-13 preseason loss to Cincinnati on Saturday night. The people told The Associated Press on Sunday that an MRI confirmed the Cowboys' belief that the injury wasn't serious. They spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official update on Martin's status.

The Cowboys open the season Sept. 9 at Carolina. Martin is the highest-paid guard in the NFL after signing a six-year, $84 million extension with $40 million guaranteed during the offseason. The 27-year-old has made the Pro Bowl all four seasons in Dallas and started all 67 games, including three playoff games.

Martin was a first-round draft pick in 2014 and became the club's first rookie All-Pro selection in 35 years.

