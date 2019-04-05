AP sources: Cowboys, Lawrence agree on $105 million contract

Photo: Michael Ainsworth, AP

DALLAS (AP) — Two people with direct knowledge of the deal say the Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a $105 million, five-year contract with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

The agreement will include $65 million in guaranteed money, the people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal hasn't been announced.

Lawrence and the Cowboys had until July 15 to work out a long-term contract after the club put the franchise tag on its best pass rusher for the second straight year.

The 26-year-old Lawrence played on a $17.1 million franchise tag last season. He recorded his second straight double-digit season in sacks with 10½ after finishing tied for second in the NFL in 2017 with 14½ sacks.

The deal comes about a week after Dallas acquired defensive end Robert Quinn in a trade with Miami. Quinn figures to start opposite Lawrence unless Randy Gregory is reinstated from his fourth substance-abuse suspension.

