AP source: Yanks close to deal to acquire Britton from O's

BALTIMORE (AP) — A person familiar with the talks tells The Associated Press the Yankees are close to agreement on a trade to acquire left-hander Zach Britton from the rebuilding Baltimore Orioles for three prospects, a deal that would bolster New York's bullpen for the stretch run.

The trade would send right-hander Dillon Tate to the Orioles along with left-hander Josh Rogers and right-hander Cody Carroll, the person said Tuesday night, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal would be subject to the teams approving medical records.

The 30-year-old Britton would serve as a setup man for closer Aroldis Chapman, joining David Robertson, Dellin Betances, Chasen Shreve, Chad Green, Jonathan Holder and Adam Warren in an already strong bullpen.

Britton is eligible to become a free agent after this season, a timely summer rental for the Yankees in their pursuit of first-place Boston in the AL East.