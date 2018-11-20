AP source: UMass parting ways with Whipple after 6 seasons

A person familiar with the decision says Massachusetts is working on parting ways with coach Mark Whipple, who has led the Minutemen to just 16 victories in six seasons during his second stint at the school.

The person spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of a deal were still being worked out. Whipple, 61, has two years remaining on a contract that pays $500,000 annually in base salary.

UMass finished this season 4-8, the same mark as last year. There was optimism the struggling independent program could take a modest step forward.

Whipple coached UMass from 1998-2003 when it was competing at the FCS level. He went 49-26 during that stint, with a national title in 1998.

The news was first reported by The Athletic.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25