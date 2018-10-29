AP source: Terrelle Pryor visits with Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with the meeting confirms to The Associated Press that free agent Terrelle Pryor visited with the receiver- and quarterback-needy Buffalo Bills.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the visit, which took place before the Bills hosted the New England Patriots on Monday night. ESPN.com first reported Pryor's visit to Buffalo.

Pryor has seven seasons of NFL experience, and played six games this year with the New York Jets before being sidelined by a groin injury. He was released on Oct. 20 after reaching an injury settlement with the team.

Pryor has been used as mostly as a receiver at the NFL level, and had 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns with the Jets. He also has experience at quarterback, which is the position he played during a three-year career at Ohio State.

The Bills have needs at both positions.

They lack experienced depth at receiver behind starter Kelvin Benjamin. As for quarterback, newly signed 13-year veteran Derek Anderson is starting in place of rookie Josh Allen, who is listed week to week with a sprained right elbow.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL