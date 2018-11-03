AP source: Raiders to release leading pass rusher Irvin

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders are planning to cut Bruce Irvin after the team's leading pass rusher had his playing time reduced significantly in recent weeks.

A person familiar with the decision said Saturday the move should be official next week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the transaction. The Athletic first reported the decision.

The Raiders have decided to cut ties with Irvin two days after he played just nine snaps in a 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Irvin will be subject to waivers and will be owed about $3.8 million for the rest of the season if he isn't claimed.

Oakland came into the year banking on Irvin and Khalil Mack to be bookend pass rushers anchoring the defense. Mack was traded a week before the season to Chicago for a package of draft picks following a lengthy contract holdout and now Irvin is on his way out too.

