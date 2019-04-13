AP source: Luke Walton reaches agreement to be Kings coach

FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton gestures to players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago. The Lakers say they have mutually agreed to part ways with Walton after three losing seasons. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka announced Walton's departure Friday, April 12, 2019.

A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says Luke Walton will become coach of the Sacramento Kings, just a day after parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers following three losing seasons.

The 39-year-old Walton was dismissed by the Lakers on Friday after Los Angeles went 37-45. The person spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity because Walton's next step hadn't been finalized. A formal announcement is expected in the next couple of days.

Sacramento general manager Vlade Divac fired Dave Joerger on Thursday after the coach helped develop the young Kings into playoff contenders before ultimately falling short in the franchise's 13th straight losing season.

The young Kings finished 39-43, nine games out of a playoff spot after being tied for the Western Conference's eighth seed heading into the final game before the All-Star break.

Sacramento had its most wins since going 44-38 in 2005-06 during coach Rick Adelman's final season. That ended a run of eight straight playoff berths and Sacramento hasn't been back to the postseason since for the NBA's longest active drought.

