AP Source: Suns buying out Tyson Chandler

A person familiar with the negotiations says Tyson Chandler is getting his contract bought out by the Phoenix Suns, and plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers once he clears waivers.

The person who spoke Saturday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Suns had not announced the deal.

The 36-year-old center appeared in seven games this season for the Suns, backing up No. 1 overall draft pick Deandre Ayton. Chandler is in the last year of his four-year contract with the Suns, and was to make about $13.5 million this season.

Chandler played his high school basketball in Compton, California, part of Los Angeles County.

The New York Times first reported Chandler's buyout.