Brazil's Neymar walks on the pitch during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018.
Photo: Andre Penner, AP
Brazil's Neymar, bottom, challenges for the ball with Mexico's Edson Alvarez during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. less
Photo: Sergei Grits, AP
Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, right, challenges for the ball with Mexico's Carlos Salcedo during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. less
Photo: Sergei Grits, AP
Brazil's Neymar celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018.
Photo: Frank Augstein, AP
Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, left, blocks a kick by Mexico's Javier Hernandez, right, during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. less
Photo: Andre Penner, AP
Mexico's Jesus Gallardo, right, vies for the ball with Brazil's Willian, center, during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. less
Photo: Andre Penner, AP
Brazil's Roberto Firmino, left, celebrates with Brazil's Neymar, right, after scoring his side's second goal during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. less
Photo: Andre Penner, AP
Mexico's Javier Hernandez (14) embraces Brazil's Neymar after their round of 16 match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. Brazil won 2-0.
Photo: Eduardo Verdugo, AP
Brazil's Neymar celebrates as Mexico's Miguel Layun and teammates Hirving Lozano embrace at the end of their round of 16 match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. Brazil won 2-0. less
Photo: Eduardo Verdugo, AP
Mexico players react at the end of the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. Brazil won 2-0.
Photo: Sergei Grits, AP
Belgium's Vincent Kompany jumps for the ball in front of Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima during the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. less
Photo: Petr David Josek, AP
Belgium's Eden Hazard is fouled by Japan's Gaku Shibasaki during the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018.
Photo: Petr David Josek, AP
Japan's Genki Haraguchi, bottom left, scores his first side goal during the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. less
Photo: Hassan Ammar, AP
Japan's Takashi Inui, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. less
Photo: Petr David Josek, AP
Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima, right, fails to save a ball as Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, center, scores his first side's goal during the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. less
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP
Belgium's Marouane Fellaini celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. less
Photo: Natacha Pisarenko, AP
elgium's Nacer Chadli, center, scores his third side goal during the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018.
Photo: Hassan Ammar, AP
Belgium's Nacer Chadli, top right, is cheered by teammates after scoring his third side goal during the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. less
Photo: Hassan Ammar, AP
Belgium's Nacer Chadli, second right, celebrates after scoring his third side's goal during the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. less
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP
A Japan supporters cries after losing the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018.
Photo: Petr David Josek, AP