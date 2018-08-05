A's get Kelley from Nats, who cut reliever after tantrum

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shawn Kelley was acquired by the Oakland Athletics for international slot money on Sunday from the Nationals, who no longer wanted the reliever after he slammed his glove to the ground and glared into Washington's dugout during a game.

The Nationals also sent cash to the A's in the swap.

He was designated for assignment by Washington on Wednesday, a day after his mound outburst while pitching in the ninth inning of a 25-4 victory over the New York Mets.

Kelley entered the game with Washington ahead 25-1. He was working quickly, and the plate umpire warned him to slow down. After the warning, Kelley gave up a two-run homer, prompting his tantrum.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo explained the decision to cut ties with Kelley this way: "You're either in or you're in the way. I thought he was in the way. That's something you don't come back from."

Rizzo called it "a disrespectful act" and "selfish."

Kelley, a 34-year-old righty, was 1-0 with a 3.34 ERA in 35 games for Washington this season.

He signed as a free agent with the Nationals in December 2015 and appeared in 135 games with the team.

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, Oakland recalled outfielder Jake Smolinski from Triple-A Nashville and placed him on the 60-day disabled list with a blood clot in his left calf.

___

