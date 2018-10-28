'68 Tiger Bill Freehan is under hospice care, wife says

DETROIT (AP) — Bill Freehan, the catcher who spent his career with the Detroit Tigers, has dementia and is under hospice care in northern Michigan.

The Detroit Free Press says the 76-year-old Freehan cannot speak or walk. His wife, Pat Freehan, says she decided to talk publicly as part of a $5 million fundraising campaign for Hospice of Michigan. She says, "I just love the people who have helped me."

Freehan is best remembered for blocking the plate and tagging Lou Brock in the fifth game of the 1968 World Series. The Tigers won the series in seven games over St. Louis. An iconic photo shows pitcher Mickey Lolich in Freehan's arms after the last out.

The Tigers recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the '68 team. Freehan's World Series trophy is at home on a mantel.