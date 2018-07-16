Photo: Luca Bruno, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close

Image 1 of 6 Portuguese ace Ronaldo salutes his fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Portuguese ace Ronaldo salutes his fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Photo: Luca Bruno, AP

Image 2 of 6 Portuguese ace Ronaldo arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Portuguese ace Ronaldo arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Photo: Luca Bruno, AP

Image 3 of 6 RETRANSMISSION OF XLB104 TO PROVIDE DIFFERENT CROP - Portuguese ace Ronaldo passes among enthusiast fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. RETRANSMISSION OF XLB104 TO PROVIDE DIFFERENT CROP - Portuguese ace Ronaldo passes among enthusiast fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Photo: Luca Bruno, AP

Image 4 of 6 Portuguese ace Ronaldo salutes his fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Portuguese ace Ronaldo salutes his fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Photo: Luca Bruno, AP

Image 5 of 6 Portuguese ace Ronaldo arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Portuguese ace Ronaldo arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. Photo: Luca Bruno, AP