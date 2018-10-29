On the Market / Tudor-style house reminiscent of European countryside
NEW CANAAN — European sophistication and American lifestyle were combined to create the off-white stucco and stone Tudor-style colonial house at 74 Thayer Drive and its attractive outdoor features.
When the custom-designed country home was built in 2010, it was imbued with an open floor plan, exquisite architectural details, and features to elevate living and entertaining inside and outdoors. The interior includes 7,203 square feet of living space within which are 11 rooms, a home theater, wine cellar, fitness room, and game room. There are also five bedrooms including a first floor in law or au pair suite. Outside, there are multiple bluestone terraces, an outdoor fireplace, built-in grill, pergola, and stone walls nestled into a stunningly attractive, manicured landscape of 2.13 acres on a level and sloping property.
The house is located on a quiet cul-de-sac only five minutes from downtown New Canaan and the Metro-North train station. And yet, drive up to the entrance of this property and feel as if you are taking in a peaceful scene in a European countryside. Meander passed the stone pillars topped with lanterns and down the long, crushed stone driveway lined in Belgium block to this special home. From the driveway a bluestone path leads to the wide, covered front entrance, where the door opens to reveal an impressive interior starting with the two-story foyer. It has a light-colored marble floor with a double border of darker marble. A vestibule leads to a powder room with a patterned marble floor. In the long gallery in the center of the house there is a sizable wet bar area, perfect for entertaining, with ample counter space, cabinetry, two built-in wine racks, marble backsplash, and a sink. This gallery provides access to three distinctive living areas of the house, all of which are unified in architectural design and trendy home decor features.
In one wing there is an office with a wall of built-in shelving and a desk, and a guest bedroom suite with separate outdoor entrance. This bedroom, which could be an in law or au pair suite, has its own bath and a door to a covered porch. It features a tall ceiling with two-story windows and wood paneling on the lower walls. The formal living room features a large fireplace, coffered ceiling, and doors to a balcony. In the formal dining room there are built-in china cabinets with interior lighting and Shagreen faux shark skin wallpaper on the ceiling. The metallic wall coverings on the walls and ceiling in this room are on trend as metallic have come back into fashion in the last year. The large gourmet kitchen features a center island with an ogee-edged marble counter and breakfast bar, thick marble perimeter counters, a built-in desk area, stone flooring, and a pot-filler against a limestone backsplash above a Wolf six-burner range. The sizable breakfast room features a vaulted ceiling. In the family room there is a fireplace, wood-paneling on the lower walls, built-in bookshelves with a lacquer paint finish, and French doors to a bluestone patio.
On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The spacious master suite features a morning kitchen with a sink and counter area, a large bedroom with a fireplace and a sitting area, two walk-in closets, and a cedar closet. The luxurious marble bath features a free-standing soaking tub, heated towel bar, double vanity, window seat, shower, and water closet. Each bathroom in the house has a differently patterned marble floor. The lower level contains the home theater, wine cellar, exercise room, game room, playroom, mudroom, powder room, and lots of storage space. This property has room for a pool and for recreational and leisure activities. It also has proximity to Deer Park and The Lake Club. The Lake Club requires membership and offers 12 Har-Tru tennis courts, paddle tennis, swimming, diving, water polo and boating.
For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Inger Stringfellow of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-321-9361 or istringfellow@williampitt.com.
Real Estate Listings
ABOUT THIS HOUSE
STYLE: Tudor, Colonial
ADDRESS: 74 Thayer Drive
PRICE: $2,595,000 ROOMS: 11
FEATURES: 2.13-acre level and sloping property, located on a cul-de-sac, proximity to Deer Park and the Lake Club, only within five minutes to downtown New Canaan and the train station, home theater, wine cellar, fitness room, game room, first floor in law or au pair suite, multiple bluestone terraces, outdoor fireplace, pergola, exterior lighting, covered porch, underground sprinkler, generator, Thermopane windows, central vacuum system, wood shingle roof, well water, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, full finished walk-out lower level, attic, attached under house two-car garage, five bedrooms, five full and three half baths
SCHOOLS: East Elementary, Saxe Middle, New Canaan High School
ASSESSMENT: $2,219,980
MILL RATE: 16.96 mills
TAXES: $37,007