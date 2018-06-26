On the Market / Stone charmer former homestead of New Canaan Playhouse architect









































Photo: Stanley Jesudowich Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Image 1 of 11 The Cotswold-style Tudor house at 1 Wahackme Lane has a slate roof, 10 rooms, two patios, and many updated features. The Cotswold-style Tudor house at 1 Wahackme Lane has a slate roof, 10 rooms, two patios, and many updated features. Photo: Stanley Jesudowich Image 2 of 11 The great room has a cathedral ceiling of pecky cypress and exposed reclaimed beams and a bay window. The great room has a cathedral ceiling of pecky cypress and exposed reclaimed beams and a bay window. Photo: STANLEY.JESUDOWICH@GMAIL.COM Image 3 of 11 One portion of the great room has a stone fireplace flanked by built-in cabinets and shelves. One portion of the great room has a stone fireplace flanked by built-in cabinets and shelves. Photo: STANLEY.JESUDOWICH@GMAIL.COM Image 4 of 11 . In the kitchen the features include a custom center island, a farm sink, Pompignan flamed limestone floor, Bianco Carrara marble countertops, and sliding doors to a new flagstone patio. . In the kitchen the features include a custom center island, a farm sink, Pompignan flamed limestone floor, Bianco Carrara marble countertops, and sliding doors to a new flagstone patio. Photo: STANLEY.JESUDOWICH@GMAIL.COM Image 5 of 11 The center island has a breakfast bar for three and the brick wall has shelving. The center island has a breakfast bar for three and the brick wall has shelving. Photo: STANLEY.JESUDOWICH@GMAIL.COM Image 6 of 11 The dining room is an extention of the great room and features Frenchd doors to a large covered and open patio. The dining room is an extention of the great room and features Frenchd doors to a large covered and open patio. Photo: STANLEY.JESUDOWICH@GMAIL.COM Image 7 of 11 In addition to the master suite this house has three other bedrooms. In addition to the master suite this house has three other bedrooms. Photo: STANLEY.JESUDOWICH@GMAIL.COM Image 8 of 11 One of the two flagstone patios has a casual dining area and a stone sitting wall. One of the two flagstone patios has a casual dining area and a stone sitting wall. Photo: Stanley Jesudowich Image 9 of 11 The backyard of this 1.78-acre level property has two patios, professional landscaping, and a fenced vegetable garden with raised beds. The backyard of this 1.78-acre level property has two patios, professional landscaping, and a fenced vegetable garden with raised beds. Photo: Stanley Jesudowich Image 10 of 11 One of the two flagstone patios has a dining area and a sitting wall. One of the two flagstone patios has a dining area and a sitting wall. Photo: Stanley Jesudowich Image 11 of 11 The covered portion of the large flagstone patio is accessed from French doors in the dining room. The covered portion of the large flagstone patio is accessed from French doors in the dining room. On the Market / Stone charmer former homestead of New Canaan Playhouse architect 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — The Playhouse of New Canaan is a red brick structure with white trim and black shutters that was identified as “exceedingly attractive in appearance,” in the May 1928 issue of The American Magazine of Art, found on the website www.jstor.org.

Built in 1923, the Playhouse was designed by architect Calvin E. Kiessling. Were the author of that article still alive they might use the same words to describe the house that was designed and built seven years later for Kiessling. His family home at 1 Wahackme Lane, off Wahackme Road, is not brick but stone. It was constructed on a 1.78-acre level property as a Cotswold-style Tudor and has a slate roof.

The current owners of the house, Gretchen and Richard Fedeli, made updates and alterations to the house without compromising the integrity of its original exterior, which appears as it did when it was first built in 1930. The Fedeli’s responsible renovations were appreciated by the New Canaan Preservation Alliance, which in 2014 presented them with the Presidents Award for Preservation “for their extraordinary preservation of the historic site.” According to the Alliance website “This Award celebrates the preservation of the structure: Interior updates and alterations do not impact the exterior appearance of the house, maintaining its original windows, doors, exterior finishes and existing landscaping.”

It wasn’t just the appearance that the owners changed in the renovation. They also gave the house all new systems as well as a new kitchen and baths, period windows and French Doors, and reclaimed old beams.

This charming 4,089-square-foot house is set back from the road, accessible from its semi-circular driveway, stone steps and new flagstone walkway that lead to the arched front entrance painted in a pale sage green color, as are the shutters and a window box. Adding to the charm is that one section of the front façade is clad in ivy.

Inside, the many improvements include refinished hardwood floors and floor grills, new Woodridge quartzite stone floor in the powder room, recessed lighting throughout the house, and new wooden plantation shutters in all the bedrooms and the kids’ lounge. Custom California Closets were installed in the mudroom, playroom, linen closet, and three of the home’s four bedrooms including the master suite.

Real Estate Listings

The front door opens into the 40-foot great room, which has a cathedral ceiling in one section with pecky cypress wood, cove lighting, exposed beams on the ceiling and walls, and a large stone fireplace flanked by built-in cabinetry and shelving. The dining room is open to the great room and it has two built-in china cabinets and French doors to a sizable flagstone patio, part of which is covered. This patio has a stone sitting wall.

Kitchen features include a custom center island with a breakfast bar for three, a farm sink, Pompignan flamed limestone floor, Bianco Carrara marble countertops, new plumbing fixtures, butler’s pantry, built-in desk area, and sliding doors to a new flagstone patio lined in Belgium block. Among the high-end appliances are the Wolf four-burner gas range, Thermador double ovens, and Sub-Zero refrigerator. One wall in the kitchen comprises white-washed red brick and has shelving for cookbooks and cookware.

The master bath has a marble vanity. An office has built-in bookshelves and French doors to a Juliet-style balcony.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Stone Cotswold-style Tudor ADDRESS: 1 Wahackme Lane PRICE: $2,195,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 1.78-acre level property, slate roof, whole house 20 km Generac generator, rear stairs, shed, terrace, wet bar, porch, open and covered flagstone patios, professional landscaping, one fireplace, storm windows, walking distance to Irwin Park, close to town and Metro North train station, new kitchen and baths, fenced vegetable garden with raised beds, shed, Weil McLain boiler and hot water heater, zoned oil heat, 200 amp service, pull-down attic stairs, attic, full partially finished walk-out basement, attached two-car garage, two central vacuuming units (one in basement and one in attic), four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: West Elementary, Saxe Middle, New Canaan High School ASSESSMENT: $1,333,360 MILL RATE: 16.312 mills TAXES: $22,227

In the walk-out lower level there is a playroom.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Marsha Charles of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-904-4663 or marsha.charles@cbmoves.com.