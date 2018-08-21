On the Market / Red Sox owner’s former New Canaan house listed for $1.9m









































NEW CANAAN — When the Boston Red Sox won the 2004 World Series Championship, after a drought of 86 years, team officials brought the trophy to the City of New Haven; then-general manager Theo Epstein had graduated from Yale University.

At a rally on the New Haven Green then- Red Sox president and CEO Larry Lucchino referred to that city as “the dividing line” between Boston and arch-rival New York Yankee territory. So, some hard-core Boston baseball fans might be perplexed to learn that the principle owner of the Red Sox, John Henry, once lived even deeper into that territory, only miles from the New York border. But one glance at this spectacular property at 467 North Wilton Road in New Canaan and it’s easy to understand why Henry once chose this nearly five-acre estate as his residence.

The buttercream yellow clapboard colonial house features 8,220 square feet of living space on three finished floors. It was built in 1989 and was upgraded to imbue it with many of today’s amenities for day-to-day living and entertaining, whether casually or on a grand scale. As the listing agent put it this house is “elegant but not fussy or ornate.” The sun filled, five-bedroom country home features a wine cellar, home theater, billiard room, exercise room, and a wood-paneled study or library with a hidden wet bar and a fireplace. Outside, there is a large deck, porch, and bluestone patio.

It sits on a private lane in an enclave of equally sophisticated homes near St. Luke School and the Country Club of New Canaan. The house is also not far from the Browne Wildlife Sanctuary, which comprises 10 acres on Valley Road managed by the New Canaan Land Trust. The sanctuary has several natural and constructed features that are singled out along the hiking trail, including plant identification, geological points of interest, and stone walls, according to the Land Trust website.

There is no in-ground swimming pool on this property, although there is an approved pool site. For those who prefer water at a distance there are attractive seasonal views of nearby Grupes Reservoir. The entire back of the house has nearly floor-to-ceiling glass to allow unobstructed views of the stunning surroundings.

To access this home drive into the motor court, passed the stone walls and attractive landscaping, down the wide bluestone path to the front entrance, which is framed by double-paned sidelights and a transom. This is a true center hall colonial. The front door opens to the two-story, front-to-back foyer with French doors to the terraced bluestone patio and backyard.

Step down into the sunken formal living room, which features a marble fireplace and coffered ceiling. The formal dining room is also accessed from the foyer. The cavernous great room comprises the family room, gourmet kitchen, and breakfast room. The family room features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, exposed beams, and French doors to the patio. Another set of French doors access the sizable deck, which has at least three distinct areas for relaxing and al fresco dining. In the kitchen the features include granite counters and high-end appliances. Also off the great room is a screened porch with a ceiling fan.

On the second floor there are wide hallways and four over-sized bedrooms. The enormous master suite is so large that it could be divided into two rooms, if necessary. That second room could be a nursery, another en suite bedroom, an office, or private sitting room. The master features a fireplace, two separate baths and two separate walk-in closets.

The full, finished lower level features the wine cellar, media room, game room, and exercise room. There is also a bedroom and a full bath, which could be an in-law or au pair suite.

According to the listing agent, this is the best deal in New Canaan; more than 8,000 square feet of living space on almost five acres for less than $2 million.

This house has another direct connection to the Red Sox. William Raveis Real Estate is the listing agency for this house. The company is the official realtor sponsor for the Boston Red Sox and has a multi-year partnership with team and Fenway Park and owner Bill Raveis threw out the first pitch at the August 2 game against the New York Yankees.

“We are excited to partner with such a great organization that shares many of the same values as the William Raveis companies. Since expanding to Boston 15 years ago, WRRE has brought a new perspective to the area’s real estate industry by focusing on the core values of a family business,” said Ryan Raveis, co-president of William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance.

There will be a public Open House on Sunday (Aug. 26), 1 to 3 p.m. Open Houses are also scheduled for Sept. 9 and 30. Please note the difference in times. The September events are scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact the New Canaan Office of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-966-3555 or Newcanaan@raveis.com.