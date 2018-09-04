On the Market / Pristine colonial on park-scape New Canaan land

NEW CANAAN — Timeless elegance is the hallmark of the white clapboard colonial house at 235 Laurel Road, although it also has a secondary theme of casual luxury.

The 3,696-square-foot masterpiece was built in 1961 on its two-acre level, park-like property, enhanced by specimen plantings, heated in-ground swimming pool, spa, slate terrace, and wisteria-covered pergola. When the home was more recently renovated, with attention to every detail inside and out, the beautiful backyard received a new zoned outdoor sound system.

Subtle, yet attractive features are found on the exterior façade including distinctive gabled dormers, paneled shutters, a faux balcony, and an elliptical window on the covered front porch. The beauty found in the landscaping outside continues inside with features that make this 11-room house an architectural “garden;” its “flowers” being the decorative mantelpiece of the formal living room’s marble fireplace, the coffered ceiling of the family room, the paneled wall of the office or library, the arched windows and door of the handsome mudroom, the new kitchen with marble counters and gourmet appliances, and the exquisite de Gourney hand-painted wallpaper of the formal dining room, which depicts a garden theme with butterflies, birds and blossoms.

According to the de Gourney website, “Our artisans are artists. Our wallpapers, our fabrics and our dinner plates are works of art. In a hundred years’ time, they will be sold at auctions as valuable antiques. Each artist leaves a part of his soul in their creation and it is this ‘spirit resonance’ that distinguishes our work from machine made replicas.”

Attractive wallcoverings are also found in the first floor powder room, the master bath room, and one of the four bedrooms on the second floor.

The formal living and dining rooms both have bay windows and French doors that separate it from the entrance foyer, and both offer elegant spaces for entertaining on a grand scale. The spacious front-to-back living room features milled beams on the ceiling and a wall of built-in cabinetry with glass-front doors and another set of French doors closing it off from the kitchen. The windows in both rooms, as well as the family room and office or library, have plantation shutters. The sunny kitchen, family room, and office/library - which has built-ins, are perfect for more casual, day-to-day living.

Look closely at the coffered ceiling in the family room. It is adorned with a wallcovering depicting a very subtle pattern, which nicely finishes the space. This room also has a marble fireplace and window seat. The vaulted ceiling of the office/library also has an interesting paint on the ceiling with a metallic silver color, which has come back into vogue. The juxtaposition of classic architecture with modern home décor elements works well in this house. Also found in the office/library are sliding doors to the terrace, pool, and yard, and a pocket door to separate it from the living room.

In the sizable gourmet kitchen the features include Calacatta Gold marble counters, marble backsplash, a built-in desk area, and high-end appliances including a Wolf six-burner range and Sub-Zero refrigerator. In the casual dining are there is a built-in hutch with interior lighting and sliding doors to the terrace and pool. The mudroom has a radiant heated slate floor, built-in cabinetry and a bench with storage drawer beneath it, and a half bath, which provides a practical yet beautiful transition from the outdoors.

On the second floor, the master suite features another subtle and beautiful, patterned detail on the tray ceiling, and hand-painted floral-themed walls and furniture in the walk-in closet/dressing room. The marble master bath features two separate vanities with a dressing table between the two, a large jetted tub, and shower. The guest room has mirrored closet doors on the outside and inside.

In the backyard, the pool has steps down into the water at both ends. There is a stone sitting wall, a decorative water fountain, and a wealth of privacy provided by the fencing, shrubbery and mature trees.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 235 Laurel Road PRICE: $1,799,000 ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: two-acre level property, heated in-ground swimming pool, spa, slate terrace, landscaping includes specimen plantings, wisteria-covered pergola, lawn sprinkler, propane-fueled generator, new zoned outdoor sound system, covered front porch, Cable TV Conn, thermal windows, two fireplaces, rear stairs, central vacuuming system, zoned propane heat, 500-gallon propane tank, pull-down attic stairs, attic fan, well water, full partially finished basement, attached two-car garage, well water, proximity to the New Canaan Land Trust Trail on Sleepy Hollow Road, four bedrooms, three full and two half baths SCHOOLS: East Elementary, Saxe Middle, New Canaan High School ASSESSMENT: $1,088,150 MILL RATE: 16.96 mills TAXES: $18,139

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact the Inger Stringfellow of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-321-9361 or istringfellow@williampitt.com.