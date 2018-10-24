On the Market / Palatial contemporary in New Canaan listed for $2.5 million

NEW CANAAN — Every autumn the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme invites about two dozen artists to create fairy homesteads that are hidden throughout the 13-acre grounds; a popular feature that draws thousands of people to the museum each year. The outdoor art installations of the Wee Faerie Village are open through Oct. 28 this year.

Not open to the public but perhaps equally magical, and open to its owners year-round, is the beautifully landscaped two-acre level and sloping property at 113 Brookwood Lane. It contains a children’s playhouse and stone pathways through the woods that are perfect for fairy gardens, according to the listing agent. The attractive grounds are also perfect for the palatial contemporary raised ranch-style house nestled into its landscape.

If the exterior of the house is the domain of faerie folk the interior represents the human international community. Inside, the 6,593-square-foot house is decorated with Brazilian teak flooring, cabinets throughout the house made of anigre - an African hardwood, Brazilian Bianco Romano granite counters, a Gaggenau steam oven - a German brand, Italian lighting in the lower level hallway, and Canadian windows that open sideways and on top European style.

Among its “creature” comforts are its two wet bars, the floors on the entire main level have radiant heat, and the central air conditioning extends to the interiors of the closets. All of it is protected under a DaVinci slate roof with 50-year warranty.

Some of those features, and many others, were introduced to the house in 2008 when an addition was constructed and the house underwent a complete interior and exterior renovation. The updated house was first built in 1973 on a cul-de-sac within walking distance of the Country Club of New Canaan. Also nearby is the Hannan-Eberstadt Field, a five-acre wildlife sanctuary on Canoe Hill Road managed by the New Canaan Land Trust, and the Land Trust Trail on Sleepy Hollow Road.

During the renovation the house was given a modern and chic look from the front and “a WOW factor from the back,” the agent said. Many rooms on the lower level have French doors to access the expansive multi-tiered terraces, in-ground swimming pool, and yard. Other rooms on the upper level have balconies from which to enjoy the private setting and beautiful view.

So well-maintained is this house that people joke they can eat off the floors even in the garages, and the homeowners have kept detailed records of all routine maintenance and appliance warranties.

A semi-circular driveway lined in Belgium block provides access to the property and the covered front entrance, which opens into a grand foyer. Unlike the traditional colonial box-like foyer or center hall this foyer is more like a wide and long gallery. The formal living room features a wood-burning fireplace with a decorative, antique bronze mantel. The formal dining room has French doors to the upper tier of the patio.

In the gourmet kitchen there is Porcelanosa tile flooring, a long center island/breakfast bar, two skylights, innovative lighting, an over-sized stainless sink with hot water dispenser, a built-in desk area, a breakfast room, and a large butler’s pantry. High-end appliances include a Wolf six-burner propane gas range with a grill and warming drawer. In the pantry there are floating, glass-front cabinetry, a prep sink, refrigerator drawers, and a large Sub-Zero wine refrigerator. French doors lead to the upper terrace.

The master bedroom suite is on the main floor and features a tray ceiling, custom built-in cabinets and drawers, two walk-in closets, sliding doors to a private balcony, and a panel on the wall to operate lights in various rooms at the touch of a button. This Vantage lighting system is found throughout the house and can be personally programmed. The master bath has a skylight, double sinks, jetted tub, shower with a seat, and a Toto UltraMax toilet with washlet.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary Raised Ranch ADDRESS: 113 Brookwood Lane PRICE: $2,495,000 ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: two-acre level and sloping park-like property, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, in-ground swimming pool, multi-tiered terraces, balcony, cable TV, deck, generator, sprinkler system, heated floors, DaVinci slate roof with 50-year warranty, three HVAC systems, two wet bars, proximity to the Country Club of New Canaan, two fireplaces, skylights, two attached heated garages totaling three vehicle bays, stone wall, propane heating system, finished walk-out basement, shed, well water, three pull-down attic stair areas, five bedrooms (all en suite), six full and one half baths SCHOOLS: West Elementary, Saxe Middle, New Canaan High School ASSESSMENT: $1,320,060 MILL RATE: 16.96 mills TAXES: $22,388

There is a second en suite bedroom on the main floor. The remaining three bedrooms, all en suite, are on the lower level, as is a spacious library and family room. The library has walls of built-in bookshelves, a wood-burning fireplace, heated ceramic floors, and wiring above the fireplace for a television. The family room has built-in cabinetry and a wet bar. All the rooms on this level have doors to the terrace. One of the bedrooms, were it not needed for that purpose, could be an exercise room or an office.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact co-listing agents Joy Kim Metalios and Katherine Benson of Metalios Group/William Raveis Real Estate; Metalios at 917-620-9121 or joygreenwichbroker@gmail.com, and Benson at 917-270-3371 or katie.metaliosgroup@gmail.com.