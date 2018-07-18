On the Market / New Canaan stone mansion listed for $5 million

































Photo: PlanOmatic Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Image 1 of 9 The stone Georgian colonial house at 57 Summersweet Lane sits on a 5.13-acre level property on a cul-de-sac in a gated community. The stone Georgian colonial house at 57 Summersweet Lane sits on a 5.13-acre level property on a cul-de-sac in a gated community. Photo: PlanOmatic Image 2 of 9 The sizable front-to-back formal living room features an over-sized marble fireplace and French doors to a covered patio with a ceiling fan. The sizable front-to-back formal living room features an over-sized marble fireplace and French doors to a covered patio with a ceiling fan. Image 3 of 9 The banquet-sized formal dining room has a marble fireplace and wainscoting on the lower walls. The banquet-sized formal dining room has a marble fireplace and wainscoting on the lower walls. Image 4 of 9 In the cavernous gourmet kitchen there is a massive center island, a pot-filler, butler’s pantry, high-end appliances, and a breakfast room with French doors to the patio, grilling and pool area. In the cavernous gourmet kitchen there is a massive center island, a pot-filler, butler’s pantry, high-end appliances, and a breakfast room with French doors to the patio, grilling and pool area. Photo: PlanOmatic Image 5 of 9 The breakfast room is open to the family room, which has a coffered ceiling and stone fireplace. The breakfast room is open to the family room, which has a coffered ceiling and stone fireplace. Image 6 of 9 The impressive two-story paneled library features a marble fireplace, loft space, a coffered ceiling on the second floor, a wet bar, and a built-in desk, bookshelves and cabinetry. The impressive two-story paneled library features a marble fireplace, loft space, a coffered ceiling on the second floor, a wet bar, and a built-in desk, bookshelves and cabinetry. Photo: PlanOmatic Image 7 of 9 In the private backyard there is a stone fireplace. In the private backyard there is a stone fireplace. Image 8 of 9 The stately stone manor house features two patios, one of which is covered. The stately stone manor house features two patios, one of which is covered. Image 9 of 9 Casual living and entertaining, whether casual or on a grand scale, are easy in the backyard, which features a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, stone patios, built-in grill area, and an outdoor fireplace. Casual living and entertaining, whether casual or on a grand scale, are easy in the backyard, which features a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, stone patios, built-in grill area, and an outdoor fireplace. Photo: PlanOmatic On the Market / New Canaan stone mansion listed for $5 million 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — Summer is sweet, and so is every other season, at 57 Summersweet Lane in an area of New Canaan not far from Pound Ridge, New York and the local reservoir. In fact, the gated community in which this Georgian colonial sits is adjacent to almost 50 acres of water company land, enhancing its private setting.

The stately stone manor house at this address really is a home for all seasons but the 5.13-acre level property, particularly its backyard, is perfect for this time of year because of its heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, two large stone patios, built-in grill area, and an outdoor stone fireplace.

This house is located on a cul-de-sac and has a slate roof, black shutters and white trim. When it was built in 2003 it was given 9,482 square feet of living space on four finished floors, all accessed by an elevator. It was also imbued with large open spaces, generously sized rooms, high ceilings, exquisitely detailed millwork and other architectural flourishes.

“Everything about this estate is elegant and timeless in its design and function,” according to the listing agent.

Even though it offers sophisticated elegance throughout its interior, this house has formal and informal spaces inside and a relaxed, casual vibe in the yard, which is hidden behind a tall scrim of trees.

Real Estate Listings

Stone pillars topped with lanterns mark the entrance into the property. The long circular driveway threads through a porte cochere, which splits the two attached garages, both containing two bays. There is ample parking for guests for the many holidays and parties the owners of this house are likely to host.

At the covered front entrance the door is framed by sidelights and a fanlight transom. Inside, the spacious two-story foyer sets the tone for the rest of the house with its herringbone-patterned flooring and stylish millwork of fluted columns capped with keystones. To the right is the sizable front-to-back formal living room, which features an over-sized marble fireplace and French doors to a covered patio with a ceiling fan. To the left is the banquet-sized formal dining room, which enhances the entertainment value of this home. It has a marble fireplace and wainscoting on the lower walls.

In the cavernous gourmet kitchen there is a massive center island with a tier that contains multiple electrical outlets for kitchen equipment or to serve as a charging station for digital devices. The high-end appliances include a six-burner, double oven Wolf range with a double-sized grill area. There is a pot-filler and a butler’s pantry with a hammered nickel sink and a wine refrigerator. The large breakfast room has French doors to the patio and pool area. The breakfast room is open to the family room, which has a coffered ceiling and stone fireplace.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Georgian Colonial ADDRESS: 57 Summersweet Lane PRICE: $4,999,999 ROOMS: 15 FEATURES: 5.13-acre level property, gated community, located on a cul-de-sac, adjacent to almost 50 acres of water company land, elevator, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, partially fenced property, two wet bars, generator, audio system, pre-wired for cable, six fireplaces including one outdoors, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, patio, terrace, slate roof, private well, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, attic, attached four-car garage, six bedrooms, seven full and two half baths SCHOOLS: East Elementary, Saxe Middle, New Canaan High School ASSESSMENT: $4,700,920 MILL RATE: 16.96 mills TAXES: $78,364

One of the most impressive spaces in this house is its dramatic two-story paneled library, which features a marble fireplace, loft space, a coffered ceiling on the second floor, a wet bar, and a built-in desk, bookshelves and cabinetry. There are additional bookshelves on the library’s second level.

On the second floor there are five bedrooms including the opulent master suite, which features a deep tray ceiling, fireplace with a decorative wood mantel, sitting area, and spacious spa-like bath. There are additional rooms on the finished third floor. On the finished lower level there are multiple rooms including another family room with a stone fireplace, an exercise room, play or game room, office, and a wet bar with a two-tiered bar counter.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Candace Blackwood of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-273-1007 or cblackwood@bhhsne.com.