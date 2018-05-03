On the Market / Light, bright open floor plan highlights New Canaan house









































NEW CANAAN — The sun has seemingly come out of hibernation, and just on time to enjoy the property at 90 Nursery Road; not to be confused with nearby Nursery Street, both of which are off of Marvin Ridge Road.

The pale gray colonial contemporary house at this address sits on a 1.18-acre level parcel located along the Five Mile River, where trees are budding and perennials are pushing up through the soil.

There are peaceful river views from the rooms on one side of the house, particularly the glass solarium which makes its occupants feel as if they are sitting outside while also protected from the elements.

Enter the property from the wide paved driveway lined in Belgium block. It provides access to the attached under house two-car garage and a parking area. From there a long slate path travels passed perennial flower beds defined by a border of natural stones and leads to the front door. Some of the trees are also encircled in stones.

The door opens into a small marble foyer and a nine-room house with an open floor plan and 3,229 square feet of living space. It was built in 1954 and upgraded over the years. The formal living room has a two-story cathedral ceiling with two wall of windows, both of them with Palladium windows. It also has a fireplace, the first of four in this house, and sliding doors to the grounds.

On both sides of the fireplace there are pass-throughs, which look into the solarium. These come in handy when entertaining because the solarium has two separate granite counters that can be set up to serve food and beverages, which can be accessed via the pass-throughs. The solarium also has a cathedral glass ceiling, fireplace, built-in cabinetry with a vertical wine rack, desk area, pocket doors to separate it from the hallway, ceramic tile floor, and two sets of sliding doors on two separate walls. One set accesses the side yard where the river runs through the property. The other goes into the backyard where there are more flower beds - these are bordered by Belgium block, and a vegetable garden enclosed by a white picket fence.

An interior transom in between the living room and the formal dining room augments the amount of light that floods into this house, brightening the dining room. This room has chair railing and casement windows that look out to the backyard. This wing of the house also has a first floor en suite guest bedroom with a marble bath. Marble tile covers the floor and half the walls. The upper walls are covered in grass cloth.

In the spacious eat-in kitchen there is a center island with two stainless sinks and a breakfast bar, granite counters, sliding doors to a side yard, and a stone fireplace in the breakfast room. From the kitchen there is also access to the powder room in one direction and to a computer room/mudroom on the other. It has a door to the side yard and provides access to the two car attached garage and the large bonus room above it. It has a vaulted ceiling and skylights.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial Contemporary ADDRESS: 90 Nursery Road PRICE: $1,159,000 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: waterfront along the Five Mile River, 1.18-acre level property, open floor plan, patio, four fireplaces, skylights, attached under house two-car garage, shed, private well, zoned heat and air conditioning, pull-down attic stairs, basement crawl space, less than two miles from two Metro North train stations - Talmadge Hill and downtown New Canaan, close to town shops and restaurants, proximity to Merritt Parkway, four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: South Elementary, Saxe Middle, New Canaan High School ASSESSMENT: $969,640 MILL RATE: 16.312 mills TAXES: $16,164

On the second floor there are three bedrooms. The spacious master bedroom enjoys great views of the setting, and it has a marble fireplace, sitting area, walk-in closet, a vaulted ceiling, a ceiling fan, and Palladium window. The bath has a jetted tub, double vanity, shower stall, and a skylight.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact co-listing agents Patti Fieber and Aileen Mastey of Halstead Property; Fieber at 203-979-8320 or pfieber@halstead.com and Mastey at 203-273-4889 or amastey@halstead.com.