On the Market / Classic, renovated Georgian with Vermont slate roof





































Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 1 of 10 Stone pillars topped with lanterns stand at the entrance to this property at 723 Oenoke Ridge Road on a private cul-de-sac. Stone pillars topped with lanterns stand at the entrance to this property at 723 Oenoke Ridge Road on a private cul-de-sac. Image 2 of 10 There is a circular driveway in front of the 20-room house of almost 12,000 square feet. There is a circular driveway in front of the 20-room house of almost 12,000 square feet. Image 3 of 10 In the formal living room there is a 13-foot coffered ceiling, a marble fireplace, built-in shelving, and three sets of French doors to the expansive terraced bluestone patio. In the formal living room there is a 13-foot coffered ceiling, a marble fireplace, built-in shelving, and three sets of French doors to the expansive terraced bluestone patio. Image 4 of 10 The formal dining room has a marble fireplace, chair railing, and French doors to the patio and yard. The formal dining room has a marble fireplace, chair railing, and French doors to the patio and yard. Image 5 of 10 In the newly remodeled gourmet kitchen there is a long center island, built-in desk area, high-end appliances, and an adjoining breakfast room. In the newly remodeled gourmet kitchen there is a long center island, built-in desk area, high-end appliances, and an adjoining breakfast room. Image 6 of 10 The large family room has a cathedral ceiling, fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and French doors to the patio. The large family room has a cathedral ceiling, fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and French doors to the patio. Image 7 of 10 The master bedroom suite features a tray ceiling, sitting room with a marble fireplace and refrigerator, a dressing room, walk-in closet, and new marble bath. The master bedroom suite features a tray ceiling, sitting room with a marble fireplace and refrigerator, a dressing room, walk-in closet, and new marble bath. Image 8 of 10 The new marble bath features a soaking tub, a double vanity, large shower stall, and water closet with a bidet. The new marble bath features a soaking tub, a double vanity, large shower stall, and water closet with a bidet. Image 9 of 10 This house sits on a level and sloping property of 4.3 acres. This house sits on a level and sloping property of 4.3 acres. Image 10 of 10 The expansive terraced bluestone patio and backyard, where there is a heated in-ground swimming pool, year-round spa, and built-in grilling area. The expansive terraced bluestone patio and backyard, where there is a heated in-ground swimming pool, year-round spa, and built-in grilling area. On the Market / Classic, renovated Georgian with Vermont slate roof 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — The attractive hipped Vermont slate roof of the red brick Georgian colonial house at 723 Oenoke Ridge Road peaks above the stone walls and foliage on the front of the property, as one approaches the house from the main road and down this private cul-de-sac.

This classically-designed house is worth a closer look to see what is beneath that roof and what is hidden behind that wall and foliage. This house is 11,075 square feet of is elegance exemplified. It was built in 1997 on a level and sloping property of 4.3-acres.

Stone pillars topped with lanterns stand at the entrance to this property. The long Belgium block-lined driveway splits into two sections, one is a circular driveway in front of the main entrance and the other leads around one side to the attached three-car garage. A wide bluestone path serves as the welcome mat at the covered front entrance. The front door, flanked by sidelights, opens into the dramatic and spacious 22-foot grand foyer, which features a graceful floating staircase. There is currently a baby grand piano in the space, however, this foyer is so large that it can easily accommodate a concert grand.

Step down into the formal living room, which features a 13-foot coffered ceiling, a marble fireplace with a decorative mantel, built-in shelving, and three sets of French doors to the expansive terraced bluestone patio and backyard, where there is a heated in-ground swimming pool, year-round spa, and built-in grilling area. A portion of the patio is covered and has multiple columns. The formal dining room also has a marble fireplace, chair railing, and French doors to the patio and yard. The mantel has egg-and dart molding details.

One room after the other of this 20-room house defines elegance, as the listing agent says. Even secondary spaces have an elegance about them including the butler’s pantry where there is a sink and three walls of cabinetry, one wall of which has floor-to-ceiling cabinets with glass doors. In the sizable solarium there is a ceramic tile floor, tall windows topped with decorative arched transoms, and French doors to a balcony. The paneled office or library features a marble fireplace, a wall of built-in bookshelves, and two window seats.

In the newly remodeled crisp white gourmet kitchen there is a long center island with a breakfast bar for four. Additionally, there is an adjoining breakfast room with two separate doors to the patio. Other kitchen features include a built-in desk area, large side-by-side refrigerator and freezer, and a marble backsplash in a herringbone pattern above the six-burner Viking Professional range with a grill. Open to the kitchen is a large family room with a cathedral ceiling, fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and French doors to the patio.

Real Estate Listings

One should begin to notice by now that many of the rooms have doors to the patio and yard, inviting an easy transition from indoor to outdoor living and entertaining.

The sizable mudroom has four cubbies with storage above and below. There is also a large sports equipment closet and yet another door to the patio.

On the second floor there are six bedrooms, all of them en suite. The master suite features a bedroom with a tray ceiling, sitting room with a marble fireplace and refrigerator, a dressing room, walk-in closet, and brand new full bath with marble floor, soaking tub, a double vanity, large shower stall, and water closet with a bidet. This floor also has a large bonus room with a window seat, built-in desk area and shelving, and French doors to a balcony/deck.

In the walk-out lower level there is a wine cellar and tasting room with room for storage of at least 800 bottles. There is also a billiard room with a service bar, music room with a sink and counter area and cabinetry, an exercise room with a rubberized floor and French doors to the patio, lots of storage, and a cabana area where the two changing areas are defined by gender with the depiction of an old-fashioned male golfer on one door and a female golfer on the other; perhaps a nod to the fact that this house is not far from the Country Club of New Canaan.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Georgian Colonial ADDRESS: 723 Oenoke Ridge Road PRICE: $4,895,000 ROOMS: 20 FEATURES: 4.3-acre largely level property, heated in-ground swimming pool, year-round spa, stone terrace, wine cellar and tasting room, wet bar, generator, balcony, gym, music room, five fireplaces, lawn sprinkler, slate roof, porch, invisible pet fencing, rear staircase, two laundry rooms, attached three-car garage, six zoned heating system, full finished and unfinished walk-out basement, walk-up attic, only minutes to the town and train, proximity to the Country Club of New Canaan, six bedrooms, six full and two half baths SCHOOLS: West Elementary, Saxe Middle, New Canaan High School ASSESSMENT: $4,169,410 MILL RATE: 16.312 mills TAXES: $69,504

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Candace Blackwood of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-273-1007 or cblackwood@bhhsne.com.