NEW CANAAN — San Francisco may be a 3,000 miles away but the Silvermine section of New Canaan has a taste of the California coastal city in the off white clapboard colonial house at 860 Silvermine Road.

The house was built in 1989 with Victorian elements including a two-story turret and scalloping and gingerbread detailing on the front façade.

“Nothing to do but move in to this wonderfully updated and meticulously maintained colonial home … in the heart of Silvermine,” according to the co-listing agents.

The 5,094-square-foot house sits on a level property of almost three quarters of an acre; a private setting buffered by a number of tall trees. The house enjoys several venues from which to relax - the covered front porch, the expansive rear deck, and a large screened porch. The deck and screened porch were added in 2014.

In addition to this sizable yard the residents of this house have the benefit of proximity to the New Canaan Land Trust’s 40-acre Silvermine-Fowler Preserve, which is within easy walking distance. Also in walking distance is the Silvermine Art Guild, the Silvermine Market, and the historic GrayBarns Inn and Tavern in neighboring Norwalk. This is a prime location that puts the house conveniently close to the centers of New Canaan, Norwalk, and Wilton, portions of which are part of the Silvermine Community Association, a non-profit, volunteer organization.

Enter the property by way of a semi-circular driveway and walk the stone path to the porch and front door, which is framed by sidelights and a transom with decorative leaded glass. It opens into the sizable two-story foyer, which has a powder room and a grand spiral staircase and tall windows in the turret to the second floor.

To the right of the foyer are French doors into the formal dining room, which has a bay/bow window. Instead of a living room this house has a spacious family room with a fireplace and a door to the deck, which has plenty of space for barbecuing and entertaining. This room also has doors into the library and large sun room. The sun room and eat-in section or breakfast nook of the chef’s kitchen also have doors to the deck. In the sunny kitchen there are new honed granite countertops, plus a center island and induction stove.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, two walk-in closets, and French doors to a private balcony. Its master bath feels and looks spa-like, resembling the style of bath that would be found in an upscale boutique hotel. It includes a free-standing tub, separate vanities, and a large marble shower. One of the other bedrooms has a built-in desk area for two, which could be used as an office or homework station.

The walk-out lower level has 1,698 square feet of living space, included in the total square footage of the house. On this level there is an exercise room with a ballet barre, a 300-bottle wine cellar, a full bath, and an office. There is also another room, which has flexible use including as a potential fifth bedroom, an in-law or au pair suite. The office has a door to the bluestone patio under the deck. The mudroom, which was recently re-done, there are built-in cubbies, hand-painted ceramic tile flooring, and access to the attached under house two-car garage.

In the backyard there is a shed that was converted into a “she-shed.” It has also been used by children as a dollhouse or play house.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial with Victorian Elements ADDRESS: 860 Silvermine Road PRICE: $1,349,000 ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 0.72-acre level and partially fenced property, located in the heart of Silvermine, 300-bottle wine cellar, expansive back deck, covered front porch, screened porch, balcony, exercise room with ballet barre, bluestone patio, walking distance to the GrayBarns Tavern and Inn and Silvermine Market, close to the Silvermine Art Center, proximity to the Fowler Preserve, convenient to the centers of three towns, new Marvin doors, central vacuuming system, one fireplace, semi-circular driveway, full finished walk-out basement, attic, shed, attached under house two-car garage, four bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: East Elementary, Saxe Middle, New Canaan High School ASSESSMENT: $978,670 MILL RATE: 16.96 mills TAXES: $16,314

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact April Kaynor and Kelly DeFrancesco of William Raveis Real Estate; Kaynor at 203-216-2194 or april.kaynor@raveis.com, or DeFrancesco at 203-667-4074 or kelly.defrancesco@raveis.com.