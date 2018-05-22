On the Market / A modern interpretation of a New England Colonial









































Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Image 1 of 11 The colonial farmhouse at 311 Mill Road sits on a knoll looking over the Silvermine River just steps away from the historic GrayBarns Inn and Tavern. The colonial farmhouse at 311 Mill Road sits on a knoll looking over the Silvermine River just steps away from the historic GrayBarns Inn and Tavern. Image 2 of 11 This house features reclaimed white oak random-width floor boards imported from France beginning in the entrance foyer, which features built-in display shelving. This house features reclaimed white oak random-width floor boards imported from France beginning in the entrance foyer, which features built-in display shelving. Image 3 of 11 The living room has a coffered ceiling, a modern fireplace, and French doors to the rear patio and yard. The living room has a coffered ceiling, a modern fireplace, and French doors to the rear patio and yard. Image 4 of 11 The formal dining room is open to the formal living room and has a sliding barn door to the mudroom. The formal dining room is open to the formal living room and has a sliding barn door to the mudroom. Image 5 of 11 The custom chef’s eat-in kitchen features a center island/breakfast bar, marble tile backsplash, custom cabinetry, large butler’s pantry, and French doors to the rear patio and backyard. The custom chef’s eat-in kitchen features a center island/breakfast bar, marble tile backsplash, custom cabinetry, large butler’s pantry, and French doors to the rear patio and backyard. Image 6 of 11 The chef’s kitchen features a large eat-in area and high-end appliances. The chef’s kitchen features a large eat-in area and high-end appliances. Image 7 of 11 In the sizable butler’s pantry there are open shelves, butcher’s block counters, a stainless sink, and Bosch dishwasher. In the sizable butler’s pantry there are open shelves, butcher’s block counters, a stainless sink, and Bosch dishwasher. Image 8 of 11 The spacious master suite features a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams, a walk-in closet, and a large marble bath. The spacious master suite features a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams, a walk-in closet, and a large marble bath. Image 9 of 11 The large marble bath with free-standing soaking tub, shower, double vanity, water closet, and radiant heated floor. The large marble bath with free-standing soaking tub, shower, double vanity, water closet, and radiant heated floor. Image 10 of 11 On the second floor there is a large a family room with a fireplace. On the second floor there is a large a family room with a fireplace. Image 11 of 11 In the level and sloping backyard of this nearly one-acre property there is a bluestone patio. In the level and sloping backyard of this nearly one-acre property there is a bluestone patio. On the Market / A modern interpretation of a New England Colonial 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — The white clapboard colonial farmhouse at 311 Mill Road was built in 2015 as a modern interpretation of “the New England Colonial house.” The 10-room house sits on a knoll looking over the Silvermine River just down the street from the historic GrayBarns Inn and Tavern in neighboring Norwalk.

It requires only a three-tenths of a mile walk to reach the famed GrayBarns, which, according to its website, “hosted Elizabeth Taylor and Eddie Fisher on their honeymoon and received frequent visits from Hollywood heartthrob Spencer Tracy.” It was once very popular as a village meeting place, an artist outpost, and in the 17th century, a stagecoach stop. Silvermine Art Guild, the Silvermine Market, and the New Canaan Land Trust’s 40-acre Silvermine-Fowler Preserve are also within easy walking distance.

This location puts the house conveniently close to the centers of New Canaan, Norwalk, and Wilton. Portions of all three towns comprise the Silvermine Community Association, a non-profit, volunteer organization which cultural, civic, literary, historic, social and charitable activities, among them an annual potluck dinner, pancake breakfast and holiday events.

Designed by Wilton architect Kevin Quinlan, the house is a blend of new elegance and agricultural features, the latter a nod to its geographic location, once the site of Buttery Barn and Mill and Old Mill and Mill House, a grist or turning mill on the river. The 5,456-square-foot house was built by John Williams of Wilton-based Harbor Property Development. Its interior design was influenced by New Canaan designer Anne-Laure Martyn of Cote Est Décor, who is known for incorporating salvaged architectural features and reclaimed materials into a home design to create a unique character and charm.

This house features reclaimed white oak random-width floor boards imported from France. The wood was given a light gray patina. The house also has exposed beams, wood paneling on the walls of the entry foyer and the master bedroom suite, and a barn door that separates the dining room from the mudroom. The retaining walls were built with stones found on the property. Stone walls and one stone pillar topped with a lantern mark the entrance to the property.

Real Estate Listings

A large forecourt lined in Belgium block provides ample parking, augmenting the three-car attached garage. Stone and slate steps lead to a front patio and the covered front entrance. Inside, there is an open floor plan with an easy flow from one generously sized room to the next. The spacious foyer is ideal for entertaining and it underscores the efficient use of space throughout the house with its built-in display shelving. To the right are the living and dining rooms and to the left is the custom chef’s eat-in kitchen. It features a center island with a breakfast bar for four, a marble tile backsplash, custom cabinetry, and French doors to the rear patio and backyard.

High-end appliances include a Wolf six-burner gas range and Sub-Zero refrigerator, and GE Monogram beverage refrigerator and drawers. In the sizable butler’s pantry there are open shelves, butcher’s block counters, a stainless sink, and Bosch dishwasher.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial Farmhouse ADDRESS: 311 Mill Road PRICE: $1,995,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 0.99-acre level and sloping property, river views, walk to water, walking distance to the GrayBarns Tavern and Inn and Silvermine Market, close to the Silvermine Art Center, proximity to the Fowler Preserve, convenient to the centers of three towns, open floor plan, bluestone front and back patios, multi-zoned underground sprinkler, Andersen Low E windows, spray foam insulation, custom-designed interior steel windows, 400 amp electrical service, two fireplaces, rear stairs, attached three-car garage, full unfinished basement, attic, stone walls, asphalt and metal roof, five bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: East Elementary, Saxe Middle, New Canaan High School ASSESSMENT: $1,254,400 MILL RATE: 16.16 mills TAXES: $20,911

The living room has a coffered ceiling, a modern fireplace, and French doors to the rear patio and yard. On the opposite side of the sliding barn door there is a large mudroom with built-in cubbies and rear stairs to the second floor where there are three bedrooms - all en suite, a study, large laundry room, and a family room with a fireplace. The spacious master suite features a cathedral ceiling with exposed beams, a walk-in closet, and a large marble bath with free-standing soaking tub, shower, double vanity, water closet, and radiant heated floor. On the third floor there are two more bedrooms and a full bath.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Melissa Jones and Lisa Ferrante of Houlihan Lawrence, Jones at 203-801-8059 or mjones@houlihanlawrence.com, and Ferrante at 203-722-3878 or lferrante@houlihanlawrence.com.