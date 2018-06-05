On the Market / 1918 New Canaan home completely re-built to suit a modern lifestyle





































On the Market / 1918 New Canaan home completely re-built to suit a modern lifestyle

NEW CANAAN — French-trained architect Etienne Coffinier and marketing and advertising expert Ed Ku combined their considerable talents to create the award-winning Coffinier Ku Design. The acclaimed New York-based architectural and interior design firm has brought its artistic vision and innovative designs to commercial and residential projects.

Their commercial ventures include restaurants Morrell Wine Bar & Cafe in Rockefeller Center and Picholine for Chef Terrance Brennan. Among their residential work are a Southampton house, a Soho loft, a Fifth Avenue apartment, and a West Village townhouse.

With the white clapboard colonial house at 7 Brinckerhoff Ave. Coffinier Ku Design marks its first project in New Canaan. Coffinier and Ku rebuilt and expanded the house, originally constructed in 1918, transforming it into a nine-room wonder to accommodate a modern lifestyle with large entertaining and living spaces. They imbued it with quality finishes and extraordinary attention to detail.

They chose a great location. This in-village house is on a partially fenced corner lot of about one-quarter of an acre at the intersection of Old Stamford Road (Route 106). It is just about a quarter of a mile from the center of town for the Metro North train station. It is also within walking distance of Mead Memorial Park and the Bristow Bird Sanctuary on Old Stamford Road. The park features “baseball fields and tennis courts, picnic areas, baseball batting cages, a large pond, playground area with playstructure, and lighted ice skating in the winter. Newly opened, the Lodge at Mead Park offers an open air eating area, air conditioned bathrooms and a food service for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A beautiful terrace overlooks the fields with tables to sit and eat the great food served at the snack bar,” according to the town website. The bird sanctuary “contains a quiet secluded spot to walk on wooded trails and enjoy nature,” the website says.

The house features 3,000 square feet of living space on three finished floors. From the sidewalk there is a path to the covered front entrance and the black lacquered front door flanked by sidelights. Inside, a multi-paned French doors opens from the foyer into the formal living room, which has a fireplace. Because of its generous size some refer to it as a great room rather than a living room. Also accessed from the foyer is the family room, which has paneling on the lower walls and is open to the chef’s kitchen, separated by the eat-in area.

In the kitchen features include a center island with a “waterfall” marble counter and breakfast bar, marble counters and backsplash, a large rectangular stainless sink, and glass-front cabinetry. High-end appliances include a Viking refrigerator, six-burner range, and wine refrigerator.

On this main level there is a short set of stairs to a door that accesses a large wood deck/balcony. The lower level has a mudroom with a built-in bench with storage cubbies above and below as well as a door to the yard and another door on the opposite wall that accesses the attached two-car garage.

Upstairs on the second floor there are three of this home’s five bedrooms. The sizable master suite has a walk-in closet with organizers and a marble bath with a double vanity, and shower. The hall bath has a tub. The other two bedrooms each have a door to a long deck. On the third floor there are two more bedrooms - one of which is used as a playroom, a full bath, and storage closets. Both bedrooms have a skylight and window seat.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Christine Saxe of Halstead Property at 203-273-1548 or csaxe@halstead.com.