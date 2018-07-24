On the Market / A private retreat from the concrete jungle

































NEW CANAAN — Tucked away in a seemingly remote corner of New Canaan is a private retreat, a classic colonial on just over two acres at 104 Jonathan Road on a quiet cul-de-sac bordering New York State.

This is an ideal setting for those who work all week in the concrete and steel jungle that is Manhattan. The acreage includes lush landscaping with mature plantings, a peony garden, rock outcroppings, and wetlands that the listing agent said are “pretty in summer and winter.” This property can be a year-round retreat or a weekend get-away that offers an abundance of serenity. And yet it is only 3.5 miles from the center of New Canaan and only two minutes from Scott’s Corner in neighboring Pound Ridge, New York.

Augmenting its natural, attractive surroundings, this house is near Ward Pound Ridge Reservation, also just across the border in the Empire State. The 4,315-acre park accommodates hiking, fishing and horseback riding. “The reservation is home to the Trailside Nature Museum, which hosts weekend nature interpretive programs in every season. The park’s administrative building houses the Gallery in the Park, where exhibitions of work by accomplished regional artists are held throughout the year,” according to the Westchester County website.

Built in 1994, this recently renovated five-bedroom clapboard house offers an open floor plan and expansive raised wood deck for entertaining and relaxation, rich architectural details and moldings, and a wealth of amenities including a solarium or sun room, wine cellar, and gym. During the renovation by the current owners three years ago the house interior was painted with Farrow and Ball colors and the floors were re-stained.

The covered front entrance is adorned with four round, fluted columns and dentil molding, a hint as to the level of detail that is found inside this 5,136 square-foot house. In fact, the ceilings in each room are at differing heights adding to the visual interest. The front door is framed with sidelights and a transom and it opens into the two-story foyer.

To the right is the formal dining room, which has wainscoting on the lower walls and built-in shelving. To the left is an office, which has an entrance into the family or great room and another entrance into the sizable solarium. The great room, which is open to the gourmet kitchen, features a fireplace, cathedral ceiling, a nearly two-story Palladium window, and two entrances into the solarium. The solarium has a coffered ceiling and a door to the deck. In the kitchen the features include a center island with a breakfast bar for three stools, high-end appliances, and sliding doors to the deck.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite features two walk-in closets, built-in dresser drawers with a television cabinet above it, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a bath with a soaking tub, two vanities and a separate shower room. There is a fifth bedroom in the full partially finished walk-out basement. This bedroom, which could be an au pair suite, has a coffered ceiling and French doors to the Belgium block-lined bluestone terrace and yard. There is a wood-burning stove, a game room, and an exercise room on the lower level. Outside, there is a vine-covered pergola and stairs from the deck to the terrace.

Above the garage there is a bonus room with wood paneling on the lower walls.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 104 Jonathan Road PRICE: $1,325,000 ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: 2.07-acre level property, wine cellar, gym, solarium, lush landscaping, located on a quiet West Side cul-de-sac, easy access to New Canaan and Pound Ridge, NY, generator, one fireplace, wood-burning stove, wood deck, bluestone terrace, five-zoned central air conditioning and heating system, private well, stone walls, full partially finished walk-out basement, attached three-car garage, walk-up attic, five bedrooms, three full and two half baths SCHOOLS: West Elementary, Saxe Middle, New Canaan High School ASSESSMENT: $1,250,760 MILL RATE: 16.96 mills TAXES: $20,875

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Donna E. Howard of Halstead Property at 203-216-4558 or dhoward@halstead.com.