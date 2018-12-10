Yemen's warring sides negotiating truce for key port Hodeida

CAIRO (AP) — Delegations from Yemen's warring sides are negotiating over expanding a shaky truce in the key port city of Hodeida, a point considered major by the United Nations who are sponsoring talks in Sweden and seek to resume needed aid deliveries by sea.

One draft document obtained by The Associated Press shows an initial 16-point proposal to stop all fighting and have all troops withdraw to the city limits and later outside the province while allowing U.N. oversight and a local, pre-war administration to be set up. Representatives from both sides mentioned only preliminary proposals that were not accepted.

Representatives from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government supported by the U.S. and a Saudi-led coalition were meeting for a fifth day Monday.