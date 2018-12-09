Yemen peace talks in Sweden focus on prisoner swap deal

Yemen's Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Othman Hussein Faid Mujali, right, speaks to journalists during the ongoing peace talks on Yemen held at Johannesberg Castle, in Rimbo, Sweden, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. The United Nations' refugee agency said Friday that there have been nearly 1,500 civilian casualties in Yemen from August through October, the latest grim tally to emerge from a 4-year civil war as opposing parties meet for talks in Sweden. (Janerik Henriksson/TT via AP)

RIMBO, Sweden (AP) — Yemen's warring parties have met for a fourth day in Sweden to try hammer out details of a prisoner exchange, which could eventually include all prisoners held by both sides in the four-year civil war.

Askar Zouail, from the delegation of the Saudi and U.S.-backed, internationally recognized government, told reporters on Sunday that the talks were "progressing toward implementation," of the swap and on how to group together thousands of prisoners for evacuation.

He says the "atmosphere is positive" and added that "we are optimistic."

He spoke from the venue in a castle near Stockholm.

The Iran-supported rebels, known as Houthis, say a committee is discussing the matter and that they are ready for the exchange. The rebels say many of their fighters are held at undisclosed locations abroad.