World Press Freedom Day events raise alarm on fake news

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — A rising tide of fake news and disinformation is dominating World Press Freedom Day discussions taking place this week in Ethiopia, which is hosting the main event after freeing jailed journalists as part of sweeping reforms.

As the world prepares to mark the day on Friday, media practitioners and experts have raised the alarm and deliberated on ways to combat disinformation that they say is becoming a "threat to democracy."

The relationship between the press and democracy is the main theme this year, with more than 100 events taking place around the world.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Ethiopia no longer has journalists behind bars and publications are flourishing on various platforms since a new prime minister came to power a year ago.