Voters send decisive message against corruption in Peru

Voters look at a list indicating their voting stations during a referendum aimed at curbing corruption in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. The four questions on the ballot include measures that would prohibit legislators from immediate reelection, create stricter campaign finance rules and reform a scandal-tainted council charged with selecting judges less Voters look at a list indicating their voting stations during a referendum aimed at curbing corruption in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. The four questions on the ballot include measures that would prohibit ... more Photo: Cesar Olmos, AP Photo: Cesar Olmos, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Voters send decisive message against corruption in Peru 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Voters in Peru have sent a decisive message to the nation's politicians: Push through measures to stamp out corruption.

Official returns released Monday show that voters overwhelmingly favored three of the four proposals in a referendum on anti-corruption measures.

Over 12 million Peruvians voted Sunday in favor of prohibiting legislators from seeking immediate re-election, tightening campaign finance rules and empowering the public to select members of a powerful judicial council. Just over 2 million voters opposed each of those measures.

Voters backed President Martin Vizcarra in rejecting a fourth measure to create a bicameral congress after it was watered down by opposition legislators.

Peru has been reeling from a series of corruption scandals involving some of the nation's highest ranking judges and politicians. Four former presidents are currently under investigation.