Village on Greece's Evia island evacuated for wildfire

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have mobilized more than 100 firefighters and evacuated a village after a wildfire broke out on the island of Evia north of Athens.

The fire department said the village of Makrochori was evacuated as a precaution Thursday while the fire spread, burning woodland and agricultural areas.

Five firefighting airplanes and two helicopters were deployed to help more than 80 firefighters battling the blaze on the ground. About 20 more firefighters, including specialized units, had been activated.

Forest and brush fires are common in Greece during the hot, dry summer months. The country had its deadliest wildfire ever a year ago, a blaze near the settlement of Mati that killed 101 people.

Many of the victims drowned while trying to swim away from beaches to escape intense heat and smoke.