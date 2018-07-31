Vietnam floods kill 3, threaten to submerge parts of Hanoi

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Officials say seasonal floods have killed three people and threaten to submerge parts of Vietnam's capital.

They said Tuesday that two children and a man drowned the previous day in Chuong My district, a suburb of Hanoi, where water has overflowed one bank of the Bui River and engulfed several villages.

On the other side of the river, sand bags have been piled for 10 kilometers (6 miles) to prevent water in a dike from spilling into the inner city of the capital, Hanoi, which has a population of 7.5 million.

Weather forecasters predict more rain upstream, further swelling the Bui River.