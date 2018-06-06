Veterans, families mark 74 years since Allied D-Day landings

















Photo: David Vincent, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 A red rose is placed on the headstone of John Iannuzzo, from New Hampshire 120th Infantry 30th division, at the Colleville American military cemetery, in Colleville sur Mer, western France, Wednesday June 6, 2018, on the 74th anniversary of the D-Day landing. U.S. and other allied troops have joined veterans of the D-Day invasion and families of fallen soldiers to mark 74 years since the massive military operation that change the course of World War II. less A red rose is placed on the headstone of John Iannuzzo, from New Hampshire 120th Infantry 30th division, at the Colleville American military cemetery, in Colleville sur Mer, western France, Wednesday June 6, ... more Photo: David Vincent, AP Image 2 of 5 School children visit the Colleville American military cemetery, in Colleville sur Mer, western France, Wednesday June 6, 2018, on the 74th anniversary of the D-Day landing. U.S. and other allied troops have joined veterans of the D-Day invasion and families of fallen soldiers to mark 74 years since the massive military operation that change the course of World War II. less School children visit the Colleville American military cemetery, in Colleville sur Mer, western France, Wednesday June 6, 2018, on the 74th anniversary of the D-Day landing. U.S. and other allied troops have ... more Photo: David Vincent, AP Image 3 of 5 US and French flags and a flower are placed on the grave ofJames D. Black, from New York, who died on June 11, 1944, at the Colleville American military cemetery, in Colleville sur Mer, western France, Wednesday June 6, 2018, on the 74th anniversary of the D-Day landing. less US and French flags and a flower are placed on the grave ofJames D. Black, from New York, who died on June 11, 1944, at the Colleville American military cemetery, in Colleville sur Mer, western France, ... more Photo: David Vincent, AP Image 4 of 5 David Chamberlain, second right and his family, from left to right, his wife June, his son Steve, center, and grandfather Charly Powers, from Atlanta, Georgia, visit the Colleville American military cemetery, in Colleville sur Mer, western France, Wednesday June 6, 2018, on the 74th anniversary of the D-Day landing. U.S. and other allied troops have joined veterans of the D-Day invasion and families of fallen soldiers to mark 74 years since the massive military operation that change the course of World War II. less David Chamberlain, second right and his family, from left to right, his wife June, his son Steve, center, and grandfather Charly Powers, from Atlanta, Georgia, visit the Colleville American military cemetery, ... more Photo: David Vincent, AP Image 5 of 5 US Tourists have a look at Omaha beach next to the Colleville American military cemetery, in Colleville sur Mer, western France, Wednesday June 6, 2018, on the 74th anniversary of the D-Day landing. U.S. and other allied troops have joined veterans of the D-Day invasion and families of fallen soldiers to mark 74 years since the massive military operation that change the course of World War II. less US Tourists have a look at Omaha beach next to the Colleville American military cemetery, in Colleville sur Mer, western France, Wednesday June 6, 2018, on the 74th anniversary of the D-Day landing. U.S. and ... more Photo: David Vincent, AP Veterans, families mark 74 years since Allied D-Day landings 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — Families of fallen soldiers and dwindling numbers of veterans of the D-Day invasion gathered on the Normandy shore Wednesday to mark 74 years since the massive military operation that helped change the course of World War II.

Powerful gusts of wind blew through a heavy mist as relatives and others paid respects at the American military cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer, above the sandy expanse known as Omaha Beach.

Ceremonies have been held this week at memorial sites along the cliffs and sandy expanse where Allied forces landed in Nazi-occupied France.

Thousands of U.S., British, Canadian and French troops launched a combined naval, air and land assault as dawn was breaking on June 6, 1944. The invasion weakened the Nazis' hold on Western Europe after they suffered a punishing defeat in Stalingrad in the east.

American tourists and Dutch military history enthusiasts were among those visiting the memorial sites Wednesday, mingling with families of victims of the Battle of Normandy buried in cemeteries sprinkled around the region.

This year's commemorations were relatively low-key, while bigger events are planned for the 75th anniversary next year.