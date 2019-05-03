Uganda targets journalists on World Press Freedom Day

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — As World Press Freedom Day is celebrated, television and radio stations in Uganda are being targeted over coverage of an opposition figure's appearance in court.

Journalists are protesting the ordered suspension of news leaders at 13 stations over what the Uganda Communications Commission calls "repeated breach of minimum broadcasting standards." The commission accuses them of carrying "extremist or anarchic messages, including incitement of violence."

The local association of broadcasters indicates it will oppose the directive. The Committee to Protect Journalists urges authorities to rescind it.

The crackdown is thought to be related this week's coverage of pop star and opposition lawmaker Bobi Wine, a powerful voice for young people disenchanted with President Yoweri Museveni's long rule. The singer is charged with disobeying statutory authority with a protest last year.