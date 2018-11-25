US-owned broadcaster says its faces intimidation from Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A U.S.-owned broadcaster says it is the target of attempted intimidation by Polish authorities after security agents appeared at the home of a cameraman who went undercover to film neo-Nazis and told him he must appear for questioning on suspicion of propagating fascism.

TVN, owned by Discovery, broadcast undercover footage in January that showed members of a Polish neo-Nazi group celebrating Adolf Hitler's birthday in a forest in 2017.

TVN said late Saturday that its journalists have "acted in accordance with all standards of investigative journalism" and that it considers the state action "an attempt to intimidate journalists." The statement came a day after the security agents visited the cameraman, Piotr Wacowski.

The incident comes amid rising concerns about the state of media freedom in Poland.