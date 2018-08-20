US service member killed in helicopter crash in Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. service member was killed and several others were wounded Monday in a helicopter crash in Iraq, where a U.S.-led coalition is battling the remnants of the Islamic State group.

The cause of the crash was being investigated, but it did not appear to be the result of hostile fire, the coalition said in a statement. It said the crash occurred shortly after midnight.

It was the 14th U.S. service member fatality in the war on IS this year, according to the tracking site iCasualties.

Seven were killed in a helicopter crash in March in Iraq's eastern Anbar province, where American operations have been concentrated in recent months. That crash also did not appear to be the result of enemy fire.

U.S. officials in Washington said the service member was an American without providing further details. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details prior to public notice.

Coalition forces rescued personnel following the crash, the coalition statement said. Three service members were evacuated for treatment, it said.