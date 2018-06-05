UN: Plastic bans can work, but need planning and enforcement

















































Photo: Channi Anand, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Image 1 of 13 An Indian rag picker collects plastic bags at an industrial area on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The U.N. says government bans on plastic can be effective in cutting back on waste but poor planning and follow-through have left many such bans ineffective. less An Indian rag picker collects plastic bags at an industrial area on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The U.N. says government bans on plastic can be effective in cutting back on waste but ... more Photo: Channi Anand, AP Image 2 of 13 Volunteers clean the banks of Yamuna, India's sacred river that flows through New Delhi, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. World Environment Day is observed during June 5. This year the theme is "Beat Plastic Pollution". Volunteers clean the banks of Yamuna, India's sacred river that flows through New Delhi, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. World Environment Day is observed during June 5. This year the theme is "Beat Plastic Pollution". Photo: Altaf Qadri, AP Image 3 of 13 Volunteers clean the banks of Yamuna, India's sacred river that flows through New Delhi, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. World Environment Day is observed during June 5. This year the theme is "Beat Plastic Pollution". Volunteers clean the banks of Yamuna, India's sacred river that flows through New Delhi, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. World Environment Day is observed during June 5. This year the theme is "Beat Plastic Pollution". Photo: Altaf Qadri, AP Image 4 of 13 A Kashmiri woman rows her boat past another loaded with plastic bottles and other waste collected from the Dal Lake as a cleanliness initiative on World Environment Day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. "Plastic pollution is a huge issue everywhere," U.N. Environment chief Erik Solheim told The Associated Press in an interview. He praised India for its growing focus on environmental protection but also noted that while traveling in the country he'd seen "some of the most beautiful scenic places, but destroyed by plastic pollution." less A Kashmiri woman rows her boat past another loaded with plastic bottles and other waste collected from the Dal Lake as a cleanliness initiative on World Environment Day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, ... more Photo: Mukhtar Khan, AP Image 5 of 13 A young boy collects plastic and other recyclable material from the polluted waters of Babdemb lake on World Environment Day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. "Plastic pollution is a huge issue everywhere," U.N. Environment chief Erik Solheim told The Associated Press in an interview. He praised India for its growing focus on environmental protection but also noted that while traveling in the country he'd seen "some of the most beautiful scenic places, but destroyed by plastic pollution." less A young boy collects plastic and other recyclable material from the polluted waters of Babdemb lake on World Environment Day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. "Plastic pollution is ... more Photo: Mukhtar Khan, AP Image 6 of 13 An Indian rag picker sorts plastic bags at an industrial area on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The U.N. says government bans on plastic can be effective in cutting back on waste but poor planning and follow-through have left many such bans ineffective. less An Indian rag picker sorts plastic bags at an industrial area on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The U.N. says government bans on plastic can be effective in cutting back on waste but poor ... more Photo: Channi Anand, AP Image 7 of 13 An Indian worker sorts used plastic bottles before sending them to be recycled at an industrial area on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The U.N. says government bans on plastic can be effective in cutting back on waste but poor planning and follow-through have left many such bans ineffective. less An Indian worker sorts used plastic bottles before sending them to be recycled at an industrial area on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. The U.N. says government bans on plastic can be ... more Photo: Channi Anand, AP Image 8 of 13 Bangladeshis work at a plastic strips storehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, June 4, 2018. The theme for this year's World Environment Day, marked on June 5, is "Beat Plastic Pollution." Bangladeshis work at a plastic strips storehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, June 4, 2018. The theme for this year's World Environment Day, marked on June 5, is "Beat Plastic Pollution." Photo: A.M. Ahad, AP Image 9 of 13 Nepalese workers segregate plastic waste for recycling at a junkyard in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, June 4, 2018. The theme for this year's World Environment Day, marked on June 5, is "Beat Plastic Pollution." Nepalese workers segregate plastic waste for recycling at a junkyard in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, June 4, 2018. The theme for this year's World Environment Day, marked on June 5, is "Beat Plastic Pollution." Photo: Niranjan Shrestha, AP Image 10 of 13 A man collects plastic and other recyclable material from the shores of the Arabian Sea, littered with plastic bags and other garbage, in Mumbai, India, Monday, June 4, 2018. The theme for this year's World Environment Day, marked on June 5, is "Beat Plastic Pollution." less A man collects plastic and other recyclable material from the shores of the Arabian Sea, littered with plastic bags and other garbage, in Mumbai, India, Monday, June 4, 2018. The theme for this year's World ... more Photo: Rafiq Maqbool, AP Image 11 of 13 In this photo taken June 1, 2018, a ragpicker is silhouetted as he searches for reusable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi, India. India produces more than 68 million tons of trash every day. More than 17,000 tons of it is plastic. That requires immense dumps, which in cities like New Delhi, mean hills of stinking trash up to 50 meters tall. Last year, two people were killed when a large part of one of the city’s dumps crashed down onto them. less In this photo taken June 1, 2018, a ragpicker is silhouetted as he searches for reusable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi, India. India produces more than 68 million tons of trash every day. More than ... more Photo: Altaf Qadri, AP Image 12 of 13 In this photo taken June 1, 2018, sacks filled with reusable trash are lying around the houses of garbage collectors near a garbage dump in New Delhi, India. India will host U.N. World Environment Day on June 5. This year’s theme is “Beat Plastic Pollution.” less In this photo taken June 1, 2018, sacks filled with reusable trash are lying around the houses of garbage collectors near a garbage dump in New Delhi, India. India will host U.N. World Environment Day on June ... more Photo: Altaf Qadri, AP Image 13 of 13 A Sri Lankan ragpicker searches for plastic waste washed ashore on the promenade of the Indian ocean in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 4, 2018. This year's World Environment Day theme, marked on June 5, is "Beat Plastic Pollution." less A Sri Lankan ragpicker searches for plastic waste washed ashore on the promenade of the Indian ocean in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 4, 2018. This year's World Environment Day theme, marked on June 5, is ... more Photo: Eranga Jayawardena, AP UN: Plastic bans can work, but need planning and enforcement 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

NEW DELHI (AP) — Government bans on plastic can be effective in cutting back on waste, but poor follow-through has left many such bans ineffective, the U.N. said in a Tuesday report.

The report, with its release timed for U.N. World Environment Day, noted that rules limiting the use of plastic bags had decreased their use in places such as Morocco, Rwanda and parts of China, sometimes significantly. But elsewhere things haven't gone so well.

A ban on disposable plastics in New Delhi, for instance, has had only limited impact "because of poor enforcement," the report said.

New Delhi has tried repeatedly over the past decade to ban the use of thin plastic bags, most recently announcing a heavy fine for rule-breakers. But the bags remain ubiquitous across the city, blowing in the wind, piled in ditches and readily offered in hundreds of thousands of shops. Elsewhere in India, including the states of Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh, there have been better results. India is hosting this year's World Environment Day.

"Plastic pollution is a huge issue everywhere," U.N. Environment chief Erik Solheim told The Associated Press in an interview. He praised India for its growing focus on environmental protection but also noted that while traveling in the country he'd seen "some of the most beautiful scenic places, but destroyed by plastic pollution."

"So the problem is big, but the ability to change is also big," Solheim said.

The U.N. made a series of recommendations to make plastics bans more effective, from encouraging more cooperation from businesses to offering incentives.

The report notes that by some estimates, as many as 5 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide every year.