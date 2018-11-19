UK's May on collision course with party rebels over Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. May appealed directly to voters to back her Brexit plan Friday as she braced for a potential leadership challenge from rivals within her ruling Conservative Party. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is aiming to win business support for her Brexit deal with the European Union, but remains on a collision course with a group of lawmakers seeking to unseat her.

In a speech Monday to the Confederation of British Industry, May plans to say that the deal "fulfils the wishes of the British people as expressed in the 2016 referendum" to leave the EU.

May's office says she will dismiss the idea from some of her opponents that Britain can renegotiate, saying "the withdrawal agreement has been agreed in full."

The deal sealed last week between Britain and the EU is opposed by some pro-Brexit lawmakers in May's Conservative Party. Rebels are trying to gather the 48 lawmakers they need to trigger a no-confidence vote.