UK official criticized after baby dies in Syrian camp

The Dutch man who married a British teenager after she ran away to join the Islamic State group says he wants to return home to the Netherlands with Shamima Begum and their newborn son. Yago Riedijk tells the BBC in an interview aired Sunday, March 3, 2019 from a Kurdish-run detention center that he met Begum within days of her arrival in Syria when she was 15.

LONDON (AP) — British Home Secretary Sajid Javid is facing criticism after the death of a U.K. teenager's baby in a Syrian camp.

Shamima Begum, who had left London as a 15-year-old in 2015 to join the Islamic State group, had pleaded with British authorities before her baby was born to let her return to the U.K. to raise the child.

But Javid revoked her passport, saying Begum hadn't shown any remorse.

Fellow Conservative Party lawmaker Phillip Lee said Saturday he was "deeply concerned" by Javid's handling of the case.

He said is it clear 19-year-old Begum "holds abhorrent views," but called her a child who was a product of British society.

Kirsty McNeill, a director at Save the Children UK, said it is possible the baby's death could have been avoided.