UK coast guard searches for 2 missing fishermen in North Sea

LONDON (AP) — British coastguards are searching for two missing fishermen in the North Sea after three others from their capsized boat were rescued by a passing cruise ship.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency says the search operation was suspended during the night but resumed Sunday morning, with helicopters and two lifeboats looking for the missing men.

It said the men's fishing boat sank 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Great Yarmouth, on England's eastern coast. Three other fishermen had been floating in a life raft for four hours before the Pacific Princess cruise ship, which was cruising around the British Isles, spotted them late Saturday and rescued them.

The agency said the three rescued men, all foreign citizens, arrived in Dover on Sunday and will be returned home.