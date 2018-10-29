Turkey's president Erdogan to open new Istanbul airport

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to inaugurate Istanbul's new airport, a megaproject that he has pushed to meet its symbolic deadline.

The airport, slated to be the world's biggest, will start operations on the 95th anniversary of Turkey's establishment as a republic Monday but will initially only serve limited destinations. By the end of the year, Istanbul New Airport — a temporary name — will replace Ataturk International Airport.

The airport on the Black Sea is expected to host 90 million passengers annually in its first phase and 200 million at completion in 10 years.

Human Rights Watch said the project has been "marred by reports of accidents and arrests of protesting workers." The group cited at least 38 workplace deaths over the past three years.