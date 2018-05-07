Tunisia: Islamists expect gains in landmark local elections









Photo: Hassene Dridi, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Election officials count votes at a polling station in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, May 6, 2018. Tunisians voted in their first local elections since the Arab Spring revolution, widely seen as a crucial step toward consolidating the country's exceptional democracy. less Election officials count votes at a polling station in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, May 6, 2018. Tunisians voted in their first local elections since the Arab Spring revolution, widely seen as a crucial step toward ... more Photo: Hassene Dridi, AP Image 2 of 3 Election officials count votes at a polling station in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, May 6, 2018. Tunisians voted in their first local elections since the Arab Spring revolution, widely seen as a crucial step toward consolidating the country's exceptional democracy. less Election officials count votes at a polling station in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, May 6, 2018. Tunisians voted in their first local elections since the Arab Spring revolution, widely seen as a crucial step toward ... more Photo: Hassene Dridi, AP Image 3 of 3 Election officials count votes at a polling station in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, May 6, 2018. Tunisians voted in their first local elections since the Arab Spring revolution, widely seen as a crucial step toward consolidating the country's exceptional democracy. less Election officials count votes at a polling station in Tunis, Tunisia, Sunday, May 6, 2018. Tunisians voted in their first local elections since the Arab Spring revolution, widely seen as a crucial step toward ... more Photo: Hassene Dridi, AP Tunisia: Islamists expect gains in landmark local elections 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Scattered irregularities have delayed voting results in Tunisia's first local elections since the 2011 Arab Spring revolution.

The electoral commission head said Monday that authorities are studying the irregularities and will announce the preliminary results Wednesday.

State television reported an exit poll from Sunday's vote showing Islamist movement Ennahdha in the lead, followed by President Beji Caid Essebsi's secular moderate party, Nida Tounes.

Ennahdha supporters celebrated overnight with fireworks in the capital, Tunis.

Turnout in Sunday's vote was just 33 percent. Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said the "citizens' reticence" was a wake-up call for all politicians and urged more government attention to local concerns.

Voter apathy is an especially big problem for Tunisia's youth, disappointed that more hasn't changed since the 2011 revolution, which unleashed uprisings around the Arab world.