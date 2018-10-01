Tropical Storm Rosa heads for Baja, US Southwest

Joel Negrete, 510 S. Avenue A, begins moving a trampoline that was once in his yard before the start of Sunday's early afternoon rain storm. Tropical Storm Rosa neared Mexico's Baja California on Monday, spreading heavy rains that were projected to extend into a drenching of the U.S. Southwest. (Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun via AP)/The Yuma Sun via AP) less Joel Negrete, 510 S. Avenue A, begins moving a trampoline that was once in his yard before the start of Sunday's early afternoon rain storm. Tropical Storm Rosa neared Mexico's Baja California on Monday, ... more Photo: Randy Hoeft, AP

In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 photo, a vehicle drives east on a flooded street following a rain storm, in Yuma, Ariz. Tropical Storm Rosa neared Mexico's Baja California on Monday, spreading heavy rains that were projected to extend into a drenching of the U.S. Southwest. (Randy Hoeft /The Yuma Sun via AP) less In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 photo, a vehicle drives east on a flooded street following a rain storm, in Yuma, Ariz. Tropical Storm Rosa neared Mexico's Baja California on Monday, spreading heavy rains that ... more Photo: Randy Hoeft, AP

Photo: Randy Hoeft, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Tropical Storm Rosa heads for Baja, US Southwest 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Rosa soaked northwestern Mexico with heavy rains as it neared the Baja California Peninsula on Monday and was projected to extend into a drenching of the U.S. Southwest.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the center of Rosa, which was a hurricane until late Sunday, should hit Baja California and Sonora late Monday, bringing 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) of rain.

It's then expected to move quickly northwestward as it weakens, bringing 2 to 4 inches (5-10 centimeters) of rain to central and southern Arizona and 1 to 2 inches (2.5-5 centimeters) to the rest of the desert Southwest, Central Rockies and Great Basin. Some isolated areas might see even more precipitation.

Rosa's maximum sustained winds had decreased to 40 mph (65 kph) as of Monday afternoon, and the storm's center was about 70 miles (115 kilometers) west-northwest of Punta Eugenia in Mexico. It was heading north-northeast at 10 mph (17 kph).

The Civil Defense agency for Baja California state said schools would be closed Monday in several communities, including the state capital of Mexicali, across the border from Calexico, California; San Felipe, on the northern Sea of Cortez; and south of Ensenada, on the peninsula's Pacific coast.

Federal authorities declared a state of emergency for Ensenada and Mexicali.

Classes were also suspended in communities in Sonora, where Civil Defense officials advised people to avoid driving on the coastal highway. The agency posted video online of floodwaters racing through an arroyo and covering a stretch of road, carrying trees and logs in the current.

The National Weather Service earlier announced flash flood watches through Wednesday for areas including southern Nevada, southeastern California, southwestern and central Utah and the western two-thirds of Arizona.

Forecasts call for heavy rainfall in the watch areas, which include Las Vegas, Phoenix and Salt Lake City, with possible flooding in slot canyons and normally dry washes and a potential for landslides and debris flows from recent wildfire burn scars.

National Weather Service meteorologists in Phoenix said central and northern Arizona stood to get hit with the heaviest amounts of precipitation.

Metropolitan Phoenix, where temperatures were above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) only a few days ago, had already cooled to the 80s thanks to Rosa. Moisture associated with the storm arrived ahead of it, bringing rain Sunday night and Monday morning. Phoenix meteorologist Jaret Rogers said more showers were expected across central Arizona later in the day before a weakened Rosa arrives in the area Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the entire Phoenix area is expected to see between 1 and 2 inches (2.5-5 centimeters) of rain. But some areas could see between 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.5 centimeters).

"All that means is conditions are favorable for flash flooding if it rains," Rogers said. "It doesn't mean something's imminent."

Several cities posted on social media that they were distributing sandbags.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Sergio was strengthening in the Pacific and was forecast to reach hurricane force, though it posed no immediate threat to land.

Sergio had winds of 70 mph (110 kph) and was centered about 695 miles (1,115 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. The storm was moving west at 14 mph (22 kph).

Associated Press writer Peter Orsi reported from Mexico City, and Terry Tang reported from Phoenix.