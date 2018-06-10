Tropical Storm Bud grows off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Bud is building toward hurricane strength in the Pacific Ocean west of Mexico even as former Hurricane Aletta is fading. Neither immediately threatens land, though Bud's expected to kick up high surf and potentially could reach the Baja California Peninsula by Friday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Bud had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) Sunday morning. It was centered about 300 miles (485 kilometers) south of Manzanillo, Mexico, moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

It's expected to become a hurricane late Sunday or early Monday.

Aletta's winds were down to 45 mph (75 kph). It peaked on Friday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 140 mph (220 kph).

It was about 555 miles (895 kilometers) south of the Baja California Peninsula.