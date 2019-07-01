Tropical Storm Barbara gathers force far off southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A tropical storm far off Mexico's southern coast is on the verge of growing into a hurricane, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it could become a big one in the coming days.

But Tropical Storm Barbara is heading out into the Pacific and poses no threat to land.

The storm was centered about 930 miles (1,500 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula Monday and was heading west at 16 mph (26 kph).

The hurricane center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) and could become a major hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.