Top Saudi prosecutor expected in Turkey over writer's death

Saudi Arabia's flag flies atop the country's consulate in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The Saudi officials who killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi in their Istanbul consulate must reveal the location of his body, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday in remarks that were sharply critical of the kingdom's handling of the case.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's attorney general is scheduled to arrive in Turkey to hold talks with investigators looking into the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate earlier this month.

Turkey says the kingdom's top prosecutor, Saud al-Mojeb, is expected to arrive on Sunday. There has been no announcement by the Saudis about the visit.

Under mounting international pressure, the kingdom again changed its narrative about Khashoggi's killing, acknowledging in recent days that it was "premeditated," citing information from Turkey as part of a joint investigation.

Turkey has pressed Saudi Arabia for a full disclosure about the killing, which was carried out by Saudi agents— some of whom appear to work directly under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.