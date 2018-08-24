Thomas Cook takes its guests out of Egypt hotel after 2 died

CAIRO (AP) — A British international travel company says it's evacuating its customers from a hotel in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Hurghada after two of them died there.

Thomas Cook said in a statement on Thursday that the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear but that it had received reports of "a raised level of illness among guests."

The company says its decision to remove 301 holiday makers from the Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel is a "precautionary measure."

It says the guests, of various nationalities, will be offered alternative hotels or the option to return home.

The hotel was last audited by Thomas Cook in July and received an overall score of 96 percent.

Egypt struggles to revive its vital tourism industry decimated by years of political turmoil following a 2011 uprising.