Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, July 5, 2018, an unidentified British police officer guards a cordon in Salisbury, England. Officials say Saturday July 7, 2018, that a police officer is being tested for possible medical problems related to the recent Novichok nerve agent poisoning of two individuals in southwest England. less FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, July 5, 2018, an unidentified British police officer guards a cordon in Salisbury, England. Officials say Saturday July 7, 2018, that a police officer is being tested ... more Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Image 2 of 3 Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid, centre, exits the police cordon at Muggleton Road where counter-terrorism officers are investigating after a couple were left in a critical condition when they were exposed to the nerve agent Novichok, in Amesbury, England, Sunday July 8, 2018. Javid visited Amesbury and Salisbury in southwestern England to reassure residents that the risk to the public remains very low despite the recent poisoning of two people exposed to a deadly nerve agent. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) less Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid, centre, exits the police cordon at Muggleton Road where counter-terrorism officers are investigating after a couple were left in a critical condition when they were exposed ... more Photo: Ben Birchall, AP Image 3 of 3 Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid, centre, meets police officers as he visits Muggleton Road where counter-terrorism officers are investigating after a couple were left in a critical condition when they were exposed to the nerve agent Novichok, in Amesbury, England, Sunday July 8, 2018. Javid visited Amesbury and Salisbury in southwestern England to reassure residents that the risk to the public remains very low despite the recent poisoning of two people exposed to a deadly nerve agent. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) less Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid, centre, meets police officers as he visits Muggleton Road where counter-terrorism officers are investigating after a couple were left in a critical condition when they were ... more Photo: Ben Birchall, AP The Latest: Woman poisoned with nerve agent in England dies 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the nerve agent poisonings in England (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

British police say a woman who was exposed to a nerve agent in southern England has died.

London's Metropolitan Police said 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess died Sunday in a hospital in Salisbury.

Sturgess had been hospitalized after falling ill on June 30 along with 45-year-old Charlie Rowley.

Police say they were exposed to Novichok, the same type of nerve agent used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury In March.

Police suspect they were exposed through a contaminated item left over from the first attack, which Britain blames on Russia. Russia has denied the allegation.

___

11:55 p.m.

Britain's home secretary is visiting Amesbury and Salisbury in southwestern England to reassure residents that the risk to the public remains very low despite the recent poisoning of two people exposed to a deadly nerve agent.

Sajid Javid said Sunday that both towns remain open for business and urged people to visit.

More than 100 police officers are working to try and locate a small vial believed to have contained the nerve agent Novichok, which was manufactured in the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

The never agent was used in the March attack on an ex-Russian spy and his daughter, and two Britons have been critically ill since they were exposed to it eight days ago.