The Latest: Warsaw mayor bans far-right independence march

A worker cleans a statue depicting late Polish President Lech Kaczynski after it was installed at a central square in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018. Kaczynski, who was killed in a 2010 plane crash in Russia, was the twin brother of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the current ruling party, Law and Justice. The statue will be official unveiled on Saturday as part of the centennial observances marking 100 years of Polish independence. less A worker cleans a statue depicting late Polish President Lech Kaczynski after it was installed at a central square in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018. Kaczynski, who was killed in a 2010 plane crash in ... more Photo: Czarek Sokolowski, AP

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Latest on independence commemorations planned in Poland (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

The mayor of Warsaw is banning a march that radical Polish nationalists had planned for Sunday to coincide with Poland's Independence Day.

Mayor Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz said Wednesday her decision is meant to end the "aggressive nationalism" that has been a feature of far-right events for the past decade on the November 11 national holiday.

A similar move was taken in the western Polish city of Wroclaw on Tuesday.

The bans come amid signals that radical far-right groups planned to travel to Poland for the day and as police have staged mass walk-outs that raised security concerns.

This year, Poland is celebrating the centenary of its independence, gained in 1918 at the end of World War I.

___

12:35 p.m.

A monument to the late President Lech Kaczynski has been installed in a central Warsaw square ahead of its unveiling as part of celebrations marking Poland's 100 years of independence.

Kaczynski, who was killed in a 2010 plane crash in Russia, was the twin brother of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the current ruling party, Law and Justice.

Plans for the statue have been a point of political contention, with the city authorities — in the hands of the political opposition — opposed to the statue, and the provincial authorities in favor.

The bronze statue will be unveiled Saturday evening ahead of centennial commemorations on Sunday. Poland regained its independence at the end of World War I after more than a century of rule by foreign powers.