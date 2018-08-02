HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on the remains of dozens of presumed American war dead being brought to Hawaii for identification (all times local):
3:30 p.m.
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean War are back on U.S. soil following an emotional ceremony in Hawaii.
Vice President Mike Pence presided over the return of the remains.
Members of the U.S. military carried 55 boxes draped with American flags off C-17 aircraft and into a hangar at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
The U.S. military will take the remains to a laboratory at the base for identification.
The remains are expected to mostly be American, though may also include servicemen from other United Nations member nations who fought alongside the U.S. in support of South Korea during the war.
Vice President Mike Pence, left, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. Phil Davidson, center, and Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, attend at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. North Korea handed over the remains last week.
Military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. North Korea handed over the remains last week.
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a meeting with Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Phil Davidson during a visit to Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Pence is in Hawaii to speak at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War. North Korea handed over the remains last week.
Honor guards carry the remains of U.S. servicemen killed in the Korean War and collected in North Korea, during a ceremony at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. North Korea handed over 55 boxes of the remains last week as part of agreements reached during a historic June summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Honor guards carry the remains of U.S. servicemen killed in the Korean War and collected in North Korea, during a ceremony at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. North Korea handed over 55 boxes of the remains last week as part of agreements reached during a historic June summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Attendees salute during a repatriation ceremony for the remains of U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War and collected in North Korea, at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. North Korea handed over 55 boxes of the remains last week as part of agreements reached during a historic June summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
U.S. soldiers salute during a repatriation ceremony for the remains of U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War and collected in North Korea, at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. North Korea handed over 55 boxes of the remains last week as part of agreements reached during a historic June summit between its leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Vice President Mike Pence, left, visits with Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Phil Davidson, right, during a visit to Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Pence is in Hawaii to speak at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War. North Korea handed over the remains last week.
Vice President Mike Pence walks from the podium after speaking at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. North Korea handed over the remains last week.
Military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. North Korea handed over the remains last week.
Diana Brown Sanfilippo right, who has spent a lifetime searching for her father, 1st Lt. Frank Salazar who died 66 years ago in North Korea, attends a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Wiping his eyes at left is Rick Downes, who was three when his father Hal went off to the Korean War, and has been missing ever since.
Military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believed to be of American service members who fell in the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. North Korea handed over the remains last week.
North Korea handed over the remains last week.
1:50 p.m.
The remains of servicemen who are presumed American casualties killed in the Korean War more than 60 years ago have arrived in Hawaii.
The remains are contained in 55 cases draped in American flags. Honor guards carried the cases off two military transport planes. They were flown to Pearl Harbor on Wednesday from South Korea after North Korea released the remains last week.
The painstaking process of trying to identify the remains will take place at a Department of Defense lab at Pearl Harbor.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence oversaw the somber military ceremony. He said that while some call the Korean conflict the "forgotten war," today's repatriation proves the American soldiers were never forgotten.
Pence said: "Today, our boys are coming home."
He says the government pledges to families of the soldiers who didn't return that it will never stop until "every hero lost in the Korean War is home."
12:30 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with the top U.S. commander in Asia before he participates in a ceremony marking the arrival of remains believed to be of servicemen from the Korean War.
Pence on Wednesday met with Adm. Phil Davidson at the headquarters of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii.
Davidson thanked Pence for coming to Hawaii for the ceremony.
Pence is expected to speak at the ceremony, where he will formally receive 55 boxes of remains.
North Korea handed over the remains last week.
4 a.m.
Dozens of boxes of remains from the Korean War are on their way to Hawaii for analysis and identification.
The U.S. military believes the bones are those of U.S. servicemen and potentially servicemen from other United Nations member countries who fought alongside the U.S. on behalf of South Korea during the war.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the commander of U.S. forces in Asia, Adm. Phil Davidson, are expected to speak at a ceremony on Wednesday. The event will mark the arrival of the remains on U.S. soil and the beginning of a long process to identify the bones.
North Korea handed over the remains last week. A U.S. military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve 55 cases.
1 a.m.
Decades after the end of the Korean War in 1953, the remains of dozens of presumed U.S. war dead began their journey home following a repatriation ceremony in South Korea on Wednesday.
North Korea handed over the remains in 55 boxes last week and allowed a U.S. military transport plane to move them to the U.S. Osan Air Base near Seoul in South Korea.
While it was an apparent goodwill gesture by North Korea toward the United States, the return comes amid growing skepticism about whether the North will follow through on its pledge of nuclear disarmament.
Hundreds of U.S. and South Korean troops gathered at a hanger at the Osan base for the repatriation ceremony, which included a silent tribute, a rifle salute and the playing of the U.S. and South Korean national anthems and dirges in front of the U.N. flag-covered metal cases containing the remains.
The remains were moved in vans to an airfield where U.S. and South Korean soldiers loaded them one by one into two transport planes. Four U.S. fighter jets flew low in a tribute.