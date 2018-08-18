The Latest: Genoa archbishop: Pope prays for bridge victims

GENOA, Italy (AP) — The Latest on the Italy bridge collapse (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Genoa's archbishop has told mourners at a state funeral for victims of the city's bridge collapse that Pope Francis is praying for the dead and those suffering.

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco said Francis offered words of comfort in a phone call Friday evening.

In his homily at the funeral Mass in a fairground pavilion, Bagnasco said Tuesday's highway bridge collapse over a dry riverbed "gashed the heart of Genoa". But he called for solidarity to build "new bridges to walk together" in a spiritual sense.

Bagnasco said the wound in Genoa's heart is deep "due to the boundless sorrow for those who lost their life," as well as the injured and the hundreds now homeless after nearby buildings were evacuated.

The death toll has risen to 42, according to media reports.

___

12:35 p.m.

Players and coaches of Genoa's two main soccer teams are among those attending the state funeral for victims of the city's bridge collapse.

Both the Sampdoria and Genoa teams had already announced they wouldn't play their matches this weekend but at a later date.

Saturday is a day of national mourning. The funeral for 19 victims was held in a pavilion on the city's fair grounds. The unofficial death toll in Tuesday's collapse rose to 42 after four bodies were found in the rubble Saturday.

___

12:05 p.m.

Italy's president has comforted families of many of the Genoa bridge collapse victims.

Before the service began, President Sergio Mattarella paused in silence before the coffins then spoke briefly with each group of families.

The unofficial death toll stands at 42 after the discovery of four bodies in the Morandi Bridge's rubble Saturday by rescuers.

Also attending the service were Premier Giuseppe Conte and several Cabinet members, including Italy's transportation and infrastructure minister.

Investigators are working to see if a design flaw or improper maintenance might have caused the collapse on Tuesday.

Saturday has been declared a day of national mourning.

___

10:50 a.m.

Italian state radio says the body of a 30-year-old man has been found in the Genoa bridge collapse, bringing the death toll to 42.

The report also said rescuers believe all those previously thought missing might now have been accounted for, after an elderly man called local authorities to say he was OK and not involved in Tuesday's tragedy.

The local prefect's office, which is issuing official numbers of the dead, said it didn't immediately have information about the latest bodies found.

___

10 a.m.

Italian media say three more bodies have been found in rubble of the Genoa bridge collapse, raising the death toll to 41.

Genoa's prefect's office said it didn't immediately have official confirmation of the reports by ANSA news agency and other Italian news media Saturday that the bodies were found by rescuers overnight.

ANSA said the bodies were found inside a car smashed under a huge block of concrete from the collapse on Tuesday. It said they were three family members, including a child, who had been traveling for a vacation when their car, with about 30 other vehicles, plunged when the bridge gave way.

Two other people are believed to be still missing as rescue work continues.